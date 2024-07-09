2nd Hockey India Junior Men and Women South Zone C'ship to begin on July 10

The second Hockey India Junior Men and Women South Zone Championship 2024 will take place at YSR Integrated Sports Academy, Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh from July 10 to July 17.

This tournament will feature six teams in both the men's and women's categories, competing in a round-robin format with the top two teams advancing to the finals.



Competing teams in the men's category include Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Telangana.



In the women's category, teams are Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Puducherry.

"The second Hockey India Junior Men and Women South Zone Championship will showcase hockey in this region," stated Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey.



"We look forward to the high level of skill, dedication, and passion these young athletes will bring to the field. The South has produced some of India's finest players, and we are confident this championship will continue that legacy," he added.

Considering the importance of the event, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh remarked, "This championship is a testament to the exceptional talent and potential of our junior athletes. We hope this event will not only highlight their capabilities but also encourage a new generation to pursue hockey. The commitment and enthusiasm of these young players are truly commendable."