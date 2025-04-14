Hockey India announces 26-member women’s squad for Australia tour

Hockey India, on Monday, announced a 26-member women’s hockey team for the upcoming Australia tour, scheduled to take place from April 26 to May 4 at the Perth Hockey Stadium.

The five-match series will see India take on Australia A in the first two games, followed by three matches against the senior Australian team.

Dynamic midfielder Salima Tete will lead the squad and experienced forward Navneet Kaur will serve as the vice-captain.

The tour will be a crucial preparatory assignment ahead of the team’s European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, set to be held in June.

Seasoned goalkeeper Savita and young talent Bichu Devi Kharibam will share responsibilities between the posts, providing a strong last line of defence.

Five debutants – Jyoti Singh, Sujata Kujur, Ajmina Kujur, Pooja Yadav, and Mahima Tete – will be eager to make their mark.

The defensive line-up features a mix of experience and promising young talent, comprising Jyoti Singh, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Sujata Kujur, Suman Devi Thoudam, Jyoti, Ajmina Kujur, and Sakshi Rana.

In the midfield, captain Salima Tete will marshal the centre with support from Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Mahima Tete, Pooja Yadav, and Lalremsiami, bringing depth and creativity to the side.

The forward line looks sharp and attacking with Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Mumtaz Khan, Baljeet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, and Beauty Dungdung.

Additionally, Bansari Solanki (goalkeeper), Anjana Dundung and Lalthantluangi (defenders), Sakshi Shukla and Khaidem Shileima Chanu (midfielders), along with Dipi Monika Toppo and Sonam (forwards), have been named as standby players.

Harendra Singh, Chief Coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, shared his thoughts on the squad and stated, “This tour to Australia is an important opportunity for us to test our skills and strategies against top-level competition. We’ve selected a balanced squad that combines experience with fresh energy. It’s great to see young players earning their spots through consistent performances in national level tournaments and senior camps. It will be exciting to see how they adapt and rise to the challenge at the international level.”

“We’ve had a solid block of training at the national camp in Bengaluru, and the team is in good shape - both mentally and physically. Playing against Australia A and the Hockeyroos will help us fine-tune our game before the European leg of the FIH Pro League. We are in the process of strengthening key areas such as fitness, decision-making, and building a resilient mentality that allows us to stay composed and competitive in high-pressure situations. We aim to maintain the fighting spirit we showed in the Pro League recently.”