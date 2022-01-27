Olympic gold medal-winning hockey captain Charanjit Singh passes away

Hockey legend, Charanjit Singh, under whose captaincy the Indian men's hockey team won the gold medal in the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics, passed away at his house in Una on Thursday.

Singh was aged 90 and suffering from age-related illnesses. He breathed his last at 5 AM.



Born on February 3, 1931, at Mairi in Amb subdivision of Una in Himachal Pradesh, Singh was an alumnus of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.



RIP: Double Olympian Charanjit Singh, 91, passed away. The centre-half of Indian hockey team won silver at the 1960 Olympics, as captain won gold at 1964 Olympics. May his soul rest in peace @TheHockeyIndia @FIH_Hockey @asia_hockey pic.twitter.com/aOH2myaQWJ — Lokanath Panigrahi (@LikunPanigrahi) January 27, 2022



Charanjit Singh was also a part of the team that won the silver medal at the Rome Olympics in 1960 besides the silver in the 1962 Asian Games. He was employed with Punjab Police. Hockey veterans including Col Balbir Singh, Pargat Singh and Surinder Sodhi have condoled his demise.

Chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the death of the legendary player. "Got the sad news of the passing away of Charanjit Singh, a former hockey player from Una and the captain of the Indian hockey team in the 1964 Olympic Games. A Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee, Singh will always inspire the young generation. May the Almighty grant the departed soul eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family," Thakur said.









