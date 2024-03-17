Haryana, Mizoram register massive wins at 14th Senior Women National C'ship

Star-studded Haryana thrashed Puducherry 22-0 in a Pool D encounter to mark its second consecutive win, while Mizoram poured in 20 goals against Rajasthan in the 14th Senior Women National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune.



Haryana was relentless in its pursuit of goals. Deepika (4’, 11’, 14’, 15’, 42’, 49) continued her purple patch while Sharmila Devi (35’, 41’, 45’), and defenders, Monika (17’, 19’, 53’,) and Neelam (15’, 25’, and 30’,) found the back of the net on three occasions each.

Furthermore, Navneet Kaur (2’, 33’, 45’) scored spectacular hat-tricks as well. Jyoti (32’, 33’) also didn’t miss out on the opportunity and registered a brace with back-to-back goals while Neha Goyal (40’), Udita (42) also scored a goal.

In a Pool E clash, Odisha secured its second consecutive victory after a 6-1 victory against Chandigarh. Odisha’s offence was guided by Dipti Lakra's (10’, 23’) brace and goals from Ajmina Kujur (15’), Jiwan Kishori Toppo (30’), Mariana Kujur (50’) and captain Lilima Minz (51’). Meanwhile, Priyanka (26’) was the sole goal scorer for Chandigarh.

In a Pool F clash, Mizoram registered a 20-2 victory against Rajasthan.

Lalremsiami (6’, 29’, 34’, 36’, 56’, 60') and Lalrinpuii (13’, 15’, 26’, 51’, 57’) were the top scorers for Mizoram while Lalneihpuii (14’, 22’, 49) also scored a hat-trick.

Adding to the scoresheet, Vanlalhriatpuii (27’, 39’), H Lalruatfeli (11’), Lalthantluangi (17’), F.Lalbiaksiami (18’) and Marina Lalramnghaki (33’) scored for Mizoram as well. Rajasthan’s two goals were scored by Usha Kumari (33’) and Manisha Sharma (48’)

In Saturday's final two matches Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand won their respective matches.

Tamil Nadu defeated Gujarat 6-0. Nandhini (14’, 15’, 34’, 41’) was the star performer of the encounter for Tamil Nadu. Krishnapriya (24’) and Sabarimanidevi (59’) also chipped in with a goal each.

Uttarakhand won its Pool G clash against Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu with a 5-0 victory. Captain Mamta Bhatt (17’, 29’) scored a vital brace while Komal Dhami (7’), Beena Pandey (12’) and Hema Singh (57’) found one goal each.

Later in the evening, Himachal Pradesh will take on Hockey Punjab in a Pool F clash, while Manipur will face Hockey Karnataka in a Pool G clash