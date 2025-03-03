Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championship: Day 3 results

Assam Hockey edged out a 2-1 win over the Hockey Association of Bihar on the third day of Division B during the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship at the Tau Devi Lal Hockey Stadium, Panchkula.

After a tightly contested first quarter, Assam Hockey broke the deadlock right before half-time as Captain Munmuni Das (29’) successfully converted a penalty corner to take the lead. The winning side was tight with its defence and ensured it held its slim lead through the third quarter. The game opened up again moments before the final whistle as Khushboo Prajapati (59’) converted another penalty corner for Assam Hockey.

The very next minute, the Hockey Association of Bihar registered a consolation goal coming from Nusrat Khatoon. With this win, Assam Hockey have opened their account while Hockey Association of Bihar continue to struggle.

In a Division C match from yesterday (Sunday), Hockey Andhra Pradesh recorded a 4-2 win against Hockey Jammu and Kashmir in their Pool B game. Revathi Thalari (3’, 17’) scored a crucial brace for her side, while Harathi Lomada (36’) and Madugula Bhavani (45’) also contributed with goals for Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Rajni (10’) and Anju Kumari (57’) were the goal-scorers for Hockey Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last Division C match from yesterday, Le Puducherry Hockey enjoyed a dominant 6-1 win over Hockey Arunachal in Pool B. Jayaprtha S (13’, 39’, 41’) scored an impressive hattrick with the other three goals came from B Deepika (4,’ 22’) and S Subasri (40’). Hema Navait (5’) was the lone goalscorer for Hockey Arunachal.