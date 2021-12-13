Premier Handball League launches Rajasthan Wolverines as third franchise

The Premier Handball League (PHL) on Monday announced Rajasthan Wolverines as the third team for the inaugural edition of the much-awaited franchise-based league.

The Rajasthan Franchise is also known as Rajasthan Wolverines which has been bagged by Shatvik Corporation, a real estate company, and will be among the six participating teams.

"Rajasthan as a state has a hearty handball playing culture and has also been instrumental to the beginnings of many sporting leagues. As a state Rajasthan has a robust attitude towards sports and fitness and thereby becomes an important state to join the Premier Handball League," said Manu Agrawal, CEO, Bluesport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, in a PHL press release.



Shatvik Corporation with its latest real estate project which is valued at 250cr is led by successful entrepreneur and avid golfer Yash Dave, who is one of the popular names in the state golfing circuit. Dave is now keen to inculcate a strong interest in handball among the younger generation through this league.



"Handball has been one of the most followed sports in Europe and has all the potential to generate similar responses in India too. I believe the rise of new age sports and an increase in appetite for Olympic sports among the sporting enthusiasts would augur well for the Indian youth to embrace handball in a bigger way. While Khelo India has revolutionized grassroots sports, companies such as ours aligning with the fastest Olympic sport of Handball will give great rise to handball in India and Indian Handball globally," said Yash Dave, Managing Director, Wolverine Sports Pvt. Ltd.



The league, which is exclusively licensed to Bluesport Entertainment Pvt Ltd under the aegis of Handball Federation of India, had earlier unveiled Garvit Gujarat and Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh. The addition of The Rajasthan Wolverines will bolster PHL's mission of revolutionizing handball in the country and delivering a never-seen-before experience not just to the players, coaches and stakeholders but also to the fans with this tournament, which is set to kick-off next year.

