Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons register third straight win

The Telugu Talons secured their third straight victory in the Premier Handball League while Maharashtra Ironmen continued their winning run.

The home team Rajasthan Patriots took on the high-flying Telugu Talons inside a packed Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur in match 19 of the inaugural Premier Handball League (PHL).

Both teams started the game at a blistering pace. Naseeb Singh and Anil Khudia of the Talons looked on song as they were wreaking havoc on the Patriot's defense in the opening minutes of the game.

While Arjun Lakra and Mohit Ghanghas of Rajasthan were expertly helping their team keep pace with the Talons. Although the game was being played at a rapid pace both teams were evenly matched after the first 15 minutes of the game.

The half came to an end as the scores read 10-14 in favour of Telugu Talons.

Fernando Nunes’ Talons came out for the second half looking to carry their momentum from the first period. Rajasthan on the other hand were looking to assert their presence in the match.

Naseeb who joined the 50-goal club in this game and typical fashion was scoring with devastating effect from the wing. Raghu Kumara and Davinder Singh Bhullar of the Talons were also doing their bit in the game to support Anil Khudia and Naseeb going forward.



Rajasthan brought on Ahmad Al-Otabi to pose a new tactical challenge for the Talons and had an instant impact but was unable to help his team take control of the game.

In reply, Telugu brought on their Captain Shubham Sheoran who proved to be extremely effective in exploiting the gaps in the Patriots’defensee which did not allow Rajasthan a way back into the game.

Soon after the game came to an end as the scores read 22-33 in favour of the Talons who had secured a resounding victory against the Patriots.



Davinder Singh Bhullar of the Talons was adjudged to be the most valuable player of the match.



Maharashtra Ironmen secured a win against Garvit Gujarat in a thrilling game that went down to the wire.

Match 20 in the ongoing Premier Handball League witnessed a thrilling encounter between Maharashtra Ironmen and Garvit Gujarat.

The fiercest attacking duo in the league Maharashtra Ironmen’s Igor Chiseliov and Jalal Kiani looked on-song as they were able to score freely in the opening minutes of the game.

Farhad Shafiei Alavijeh in the Gujarat goal started making astounding saves after Maharashtra’s initial on-slaught slowed down, which allowed his team to find a way back into the game.

Harender Singh Nain of Garvit Gujarat was playing out of his skin as he was shooting with devastating effect which helped Gujarat establish a slender lead. By the 15th minute mark, the scores read 7-8 in favour of Gujarat.

Naveen Deshwal in the Ironmen goal was also showcasing why he is one of the standout keepers in the league as he made some crucial saves to make sure the game was finely poised heading into the halftime break. As the first period came to a close the scores read 16-16 as a dramatic second half beckoned.



Both teams started the second half at a blistering pace as they were matching each other blow for blow. Harender Singh Nain in attack and Farhad Shafiei in goal were playing like men possessed as Gujarat kept hold of their slender lead.

Deshwal in the Ironmen goal was also playing well as he was making crucial saves to deny Gujarat to establish a considerable lead. While Chiseliov and co. were matching Gujarat stride for stride the two teams were almost inseparable by the 45th-minute mark as the scores read 24-23 in favour of Ironmen.



The game was headed for a thrilling final minute as Gujarat cut short the deficit to a solitary goal swiftly thanks to their captain Avin Khatkar and Harender Singh.

The game was tied at 32 all with 30 seconds left to play in the game. Maharashtra Ironmen were awarded a penalty in the dying embers of the game which Igor Chiseliov thumped past Frahad to make sure his team come away with the victory in the hotly contested match. The final scores read 33-32 in favour of the Maharashtra Ironmen.



Jalal Kiani of the Maharashtra Ironmen was adjudged to be the most valuable player of the match for his all-around attacking display in the match.

