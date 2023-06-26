Premier Handball League: Maharashtra Ironmen wins the inaugural title

Table topper in the league stage, Maharashtra Ironmen defeated Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh 38-24 to win the first-ever season of the Premier Handball League (PHL) on Sunday.

The Maharashtra Ironmen were more effective in attack in the early minutes of the game. Igor Chiseliov started the game like a man possessed as he was holding off challenges from the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh players with ease and was finding a way to score.

A couple of stunning saves by Omid Reza in the Uttar Pradesh goal got his team back into the game. Mankesh Poonia of the Golden Eagles opened the scoring for his team as they started to find their feet in attack.

Sukhveer Singh Brar of the Golden Eagles also got into his attacking groove soon after as he was finding space to unleash shots. The Ironmen were rampant in attack, however, as Jalal Kiani, Ankit, and Manjeet helped their team establish a slender lead.

Maharashtra was looking to build on their slender lead as Chiseliov, Kiani, and Sumit Ghanghas were proving too much to handle for the Golden Eagles players.

Despite the best efforts of Omid Reza in the Uttar Pradesh goal, the Golden Eagles were floundering to stem the flow of goals. Strikes from Harjinder Panjeta, Mankesh Poonia, and Jyotiram Bhushan Shinde were proving to be crucial as the Golden Eagles were barely managing to stay within touching distance of the Ironmen.

Naveen Deshwal, in the Maharashtra goal, was also showcasing why he has been one of the standout keepers in the league, as he made pivotal saves that allowed his team to extend their lead.



While Naveen was putting on a masterclass in goal for the Ironmen, Jalal Kiani, and Manjeet Kumar were supercharging their attack. The half came to an end soon after, as scores read 16-12 in favour of the Maharashtra Ironmen.

The Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh came out for the second half looking to establish a foothold in the game. Sukhveer Singh Brar and Jyotiram Bhushan Shinde gave the Golden Eagles a fast start in the second half, but the Maharashtra Ironmen upped the ante.

Goals from Kiani, Ankit, and Manjeet saw the Ironmen extend their lead further. Sumit Ghanghas and Igor Chiseliov were also supporting Kiani expertly as the Ironmen were attacking with devastating effect.

Halfway through the second half, the scores read 26-15 as the Maharashtra Ironmen had established an unassailable lead going into the last quarter of the game. The Golden Eagles players looked jilted and deflated.



The Ironmen looked set to clinch the first-ever PHL title. The Golden Eagles looked devoid of ideas and a cutting edge in attack.

The Ironmen continued scoring freely as they kept pulling away from the Golden Eagles. Kiani, Chiseliov, Ankit, and Manjeet Kumar were attacking with intense ferocity as the Golden Eagles players were shell-shocked.

The Ironmen were breaching the Golden Eagles’ defences with ease and went on extending their lead. The sheer ruthlessness of the Ironmen in the attack was superb as they continued dominating the Golden Eagles going into the last few minutes of the game.

Soon after, the game came to an end as the score was 34-28 in favour of the Ironmen. The Maharashtra Ironmen have been crowned champions of the first-ever season of the Premier Handball League after a thoroughly dominant display in the final against the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh.



Sukhveer Singh Brar was the top scorer for the Golden Eagles in the final with 10 goals. Igor Chiseliov and Jalal Kiani were the top scorers for Maharashtra Ironmen with 11 goals apiece. Igor Chiseliov was awarded the most valuable player of the match for his dominant display in the final.



The Golden Ball was won by Sukhveer Singh Brar of the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh for his 102 goals across the league.

Rahul TK of the Telugu Talons secured the Golden Glove for amassing a league-high of 184 saves throughout the tournament. Sukhveer Singh Brar of Uttar Pradesh was also awarded the most valuable player of the season award.

