Premier Handball League: Maharashtra Ironmen assert top position in points table

Rajasthan Patriots recorded a stunning victory over the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh while Maharashtra Ironmen continued their run to the top after a victory against Delhi Panzers.

Match 17 of the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League saw the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh take on the Rajasthan Patriots.

Both teams looked for a quick start to the game and were evenly matched in the opening minutes of the game. Sukhveer Singh Brar of the Golden Eagles started the game in blistering fashion as he was leading the charge for his team, he also became the first player to score 50 goals in PHL. For the Patriots Robin Singh and Mohit Ghanghas looked in fine knick as they were attacking with verve in the early exchanges.

Soon after Arjun Lakra came on for the Patriots and had an instant impact as the Golden Eagles were struggling to contain him, he helped his team establish a healthy lead over Uttar Pradesh.

Captain and keeper of the Rajasthan Patriots, Atul Kumar also made some fantastic saves in the first half that saw his team extend their lead further. The half came to an end as the scores read 8-16 in favour of the Patriots, who had established a considerable lead over Uttar Pradesh ahead of the second half.



The Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh were looking to turn their fortunes around in the second half, while the Patriots were hoping to put the game to bed in the second half.



Dmitry Kireev came on for Rajasthan Patriots in the last 10 minutes of the game and was proving to be very effective in attack. Harjinder Singh and captain Vikas were looking to inspire their team to mount a comeback but due to the limited output of their teammates, they were unable to cut short the deficit. Soon after the game ended and the scores read 27-36 in favor of the Patriots.



Keeper and captain of the Patriots Atul Kumar was adjudged to be the most valuable player of the match.



The free-scoring Maharashtra Ironmen defeated the Delhi Panzers in another high-scoring encounter after the game ended 40-31 in their favour.



Match 18 in the ongoing Premier Handball League witnessed Maharashtra Ironmen take on the Delhi Panzers.

The Delhi Panzers were looking to exact revenge after they were defeated by the Ironmen in the reverse fixture. The Panzers spectacularly started the game as they took the lead thanks to Deepak Ahlawat, Bhupender Ghanghas, and Ashok Nain who were being afforded too much space in the opening minutes of the game.

However, the Ironmen were jolted into life after the Panzers took the lead and went on a scoring spree. Igor Chiseliov, Jalal Kiani, and Ankit Kumar were on-song and were scoring with ease as the Ironmen took the lead.



Naveen Deshwal in the Ironmen goal made some spectacular saves to help his team further extend their lead. Despite the Delhi Panzers being able to score consistently the Ironmen were seemingly playing at a higher level as the combination of Kiani and Chiseliov took over the scoring for their team. Soon after the half ended as the scores read 18-12 in favour of the Ironmen.



The Delhi Panzers were looking for a quick start to the second half but were unable to assert themselves in the attacking third as Deshwal was showcasing great reflexes to allow his team to further extend their lead with every attack.

Igor Chiseliov, who has been one of the standout performers in the league again showcased his star quality as Delhi was struggling to contain him. He even became only the second player to score 50 goals in the league so far. Halfway through the second period, the scores read 28-21 in favour of the Ironmen as they had established a healthy lead.



Going into the last 10 minutes Maharashtra had established an unassailable lead as the scores read 35-27 in their favour. Maharashtra was controlling the game expertly in the dying embers of the game as Delhi looked deflated, Kiani with his goals in the end moments of the game saw him become only the third player to cross the 50-goal mark in the PHL. Soon after the game ended 40-31 in favour of the Ironmen.



Igor Chiseliov was adjudged to be the most valuable player of the match.

