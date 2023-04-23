Handball
Premier Handball League Auction LIVE: Updates, Teams, Most Expensive Players
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the inaugural player auction of the Premier Handball League (PHL).
The first-ever player auction of the Premier Handball League (PHL) is all set to commence today at Salcette, Taj Lands End in Mumbai.
A total of 84 players will be drafted into the six teams by the end of the day.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 23 April 2023 9:00 AM GMT
Raghu Kumara to Telugu Talons
Raghu Kumara will play for Telugu Talons.
- 23 April 2023 8:47 AM GMT
Gujarat break bank for Harender Singh
Garvit Gujarat break their bank for Harender Singh. He is now the most expensive player!
- 23 April 2023 8:46 AM GMT
Tarun Thakur to Gujarat
Tarun Thakur will ply his trade for Garvit Gujarat
- 23 April 2023 8:45 AM GMT
Kamal Ghanghas to Golden Eagles
Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh snap up Kamal Ghanghas.
- 23 April 2023 8:34 AM GMT
Karamjeet Singh to Gujarat
Karamjeet Singh will play for Garvit Gujarat.
- 23 April 2023 8:33 AM GMT
Naveen Deshwal sold to Maharashtra
Naveen Deshwal is a Maharashtra Ironmen from now.
- 23 April 2023 8:32 AM GMT
Sunil Ghanghas to Golden Eagles
Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh snap up Sunil Ghanghas.
- 23 April 2023 8:31 AM GMT
Deepak Ghanghas to Delhi Panzers
Deepak Ghanghas will play for Delhi Panzers.
- 23 April 2023 8:27 AM GMT
Mintu Sardar to Delhi Panzers
Mintu Sardar will play for Delhi Panzers.
- 23 April 2023 8:17 AM GMT
Avin Khatkar becomes the most expensive
Avin Khatkhar goes to Garvit Gujarat. He is by far the most expensive Indian in PHL, chimes in our correspondent from Mumbai.