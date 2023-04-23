Log In
Premier Handball League Auction LIVE: Updates, Teams, Most Expensive Players

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the inaugural player auction of the Premier Handball League (PHL).

Premier Handball League Auction LIVE: Updates, Teams, Most Expensive Players
Premier Handball League 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 23 April 2023 9:00 AM GMT

The first-ever player auction of the Premier Handball League (PHL) is all set to commence today at Salcette, Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

A total of 84 players will be drafted into the six teams by the end of the day.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2023-04-23 04:24:16
