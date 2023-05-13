Jaipur set to host the inaugural season of Premier Handball League

The inaugural edition of the Premier Handball League is set to be held from June 8 to 25 at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium here.

The league will feature six teams -- Rajasthan Patriots, Garvit Gujarat, Maharashtra Ironmen, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, Telugu Talons, and Delhi Panzers.

Speaking with elation, Padma Shree awardee Olympian and President of the Rajasthan State Sports Council, Dr Krishna Poonia said, “I am glad that the first season of the Premier Handball League will be held at the modern and unique Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. We were committed to organizing a grand sporting event in the state and this was the perfect opportunity to do so. We are sure the Premier Handball League will provide the handball players participating in the league the perfect platform to showcase their talents and eventually will help elevate the status of Handball as a sport in the nation.”

Mr. Vivek Lodha, the Director of Finance of Bluesport Entertainment said, “For any private league to be successful, it needs support from the government. The Infrastructure Rajasthan has to offer for indoor sports is phenomenal and it’s all thanks to the Rajasthan State Sports Council. I am delighted that the first season of the Premier Handball League will be held in Jaipur. The amazing Sawai Mansingh Stadium will be surely bouncing come to the first matchday.”



The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League will be broadcast on Viacom18 which will provide multi-platform coverage on JioCinema, Sports 18-1 (HD & SD) and Sports 18 Khel, where audiences can take in the action live from the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur during the tournament.