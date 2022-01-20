Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Handball

Cameras found in locker room at German women's handball club

TuS Metzingen, which plays in the top-tier Bundesliga, said the cameras were found earlier this week.

TuS Metzingen handball
X

TuS Metzingen club

By

PTI

Updated: 2022-01-20T21:49:22+05:30

German police are investigating after two hidden cameras were found in the locker room of a leading women's handball team, the club said Thursday.

TuS Metzingen, which plays in the top-tier Bundesliga, said the cameras were found earlier this week.

Metzingen said that an unnamed person who worked with the team is being treated by police as a suspect and their role with the club has been terminated.

The women's handball Bundesliga said in a statement that it was "shocked" by the find and that "we condemn this reprehensible behavior in the strongest possible terms." T

here was a similar incident in the same league last year when three cameras were found at another club, HL Buchholz 08-Rosengarten.

The league said Thursday that investigations in that case are still ongoing.

Handball 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X