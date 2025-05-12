Compelled by federation, India takes field against Pakistan in Beach Handball

The Indian men’s team were forced to play against Pakistan on Friday, despite heightened tensions between the two nations, at the Asian Beach Handball Championships in Muscat, Oman.

The match, which took place on May 9 and ended in a 6-34, 7-36 loss for India, was played under silent protest, with Indian players initially donning black armbands before being ordered to remove them.

Tournament officials and the Asian Handball Federation (AHF) made it clear that any political demonstration would not be tolerated. The Indian side, warned of possible expulsion from the competition, a two-year international ban, and a $10,000 fine if they refused to play, decided to go ahead with the fixture under protest.

“We had no option. There was no advice from the Sports Ministry or IOA to pull out. Had there been one, we would’ve withdrawn," Anandeshwar Pandey, Executive Director of the Handball Federation of India told TOI.

The Indian contingent had landed in Muscat on May 5, well before relations between the two countries deteriorated.

As the tournament progresses, there remains a possibility of India facing Pakistan again in the knockout stages. Pandey added that the team might forfeit any such future clash if official guidance arrives in time.

India have had a horrid run in the continental tournament, losing all four of their group stage matches. They ended bottom of Group B with a goal difference of -145 and will finish ninth and last overall in the event.

The championship, set to conclude on May 15, also acts as a qualifier for the 2026 Beach Handball World Championship.