Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates gymnast Pranati Nayak with Rs 23 lakh cash prize

Gymnast Pranati Nayak has been felicitated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for her magnificent achievements at the 37th National Games in Goa.



Pranati received a cheque worth Rs 23 lakh from CM Patnaik in the presence of her coach Ashok Mishra, who was also congratulated by the statesman.

Pranati, displaying her outstanding form and determination to succeed, won a staggering four gold and a silver medal in gymnastics at the national showpiece.

The young gymnast from Jhargram, West Bengal, won a gold medal in the all-round event. She won three more gold medals in the vault, beams and uneven bar apparatus events. Pranati narrowly missed the gold medal in floor exercises.

Praising her feat, CM Patnaik said, "Pranati Nayak’s achievements are a testament to the talent that we nurture in our state. She has made Odisha proud with her outstanding performance at the National Games”.

CM Patnaik also assured all kinds of support to Pranati for her future endeavours.



Panati, an athlete of the Odisha AMNS/ India Gymnastics High-Performance Centre at Kalinga Stadium, has been training under the able guidance of her Head Coach Mishra. Her relentless pursuit of excellence and the guidance of her coach have been instrumental in her success.

V.K. Pandian, chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha, was also present on this occasion and congratulated them. He said, “ The dedication of such coaches and athletes is an inspiration towards transformation of sports in Odisha “.

Both Pranati and coach Mishra expressed their gratitude to the CM Patnaik and thanked Odisha for supporting and promoting Gymnastics from Grassroots to elite.