Pranati Nayak wins vault bronze at Asian Artistic Gymnastics C'ships

India's Pranati Nayak bagged a bronze medal in vault at the 2025 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the Jecheon Gymnasium in South Korea on Sunday.

The 30-year-old from West Bengal scored a total of 13.466 to finish third behind China's Yihan Zhang and Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Quynh Nhu in the event.

Meanwhile, the other Indian in contention, Protistha Samanta finished fourth with a total score of 13.016 to finish just out of the podium places.

The bronze medal win at the Jecheon Gymnasium marks a third Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships bronze medal in vault for Pranati.

She now has the most medals for an Indian at the continental championships, surpassing the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics star Dipa Karmakar, who has won two medals.

Having missed out on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics last year, Pranati has been in good form this year. She had finished third at the 2025 FIG World Cup in Antalya, Turkey in February.