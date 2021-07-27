Gymnastics
Tokyo Olympics: Artistic Gymnastics LIVE Day 4 - Fight for gold as Simone Biles led Team USA hope to recover from disappointing first day - Updates, results
The drama of team finals unfolds today as ROC as the No. 1 team from qualification while Simone Biles and Team USA a point behind. Catch all the action here!
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Artistic Gymnastics on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics!
After the unbelievably exciting and close results from the Men's Team Final yesterday, we watch the women fight for gold today!
ROC leads the USA after qualifications shocking the usually unbeatable Simone Biles led Team USA team!
Stay tuned with us to catch the live action starting at 4:15pm IST!
Live Updates
- 27 July 2021 11:05 AM GMT
YIKES. Simone did the same thing in warm ups too. Weird for Simone considering how amazing she usually is with air awareness! Only gets a 13.766. SHOCKING
Tang Xijing Bars China: Beautiful classic China bars. Love it. Gets a 14.5
- 27 July 2021 11:03 AM GMT
Sorry forgot to update Amelie Morgan Beam for GB: 12.233. Looks like she may have fallen.
Lilia Akhaimova: Vault ROC - 14.733, for a huge Rudi!
Simone Biles USA Vault: WOAH. Simone gets lost in the air during her 2.5 twist and only does the 1.5 to a DEEP landing. Looks very surprised with her herself and worried too
- 27 July 2021 11:01 AM GMT
Amelie Morgan
Jordan Chiles Vault USA: Really good Double twisting Yurchenko. Gets a 14.666. Very tiny hop on landing
- 27 July 2021 10:58 AM GMT
Ou Yushan Bars for China 13.233.
- 27 July 2021 10:58 AM GMT
Grace: 14.3
Japan Hitomi Hatakeda is up on floor. Almost goes out of bounds on second tumble.
Vladislava Urazova Vault ROC: 14.466
- 27 July 2021 10:56 AM GMT
Angelina Melnikova: 14.6
Nina Derwael 13.866
Grace McCallum: Vault- Same vault as Melnikova. Goes off to the side. Lovely in the air but off to the side and will get a 0.1/3 penalty
- 27 July 2021 10:54 AM GMT
Angelina Melnikova: Vault - Yurchenko double twist. Normal for her, pretty in the air and a small hop on the landing. Good start for her
- 27 July 2021 10:53 AM GMT
Nina Derwael Balance Beam (BB): clean routine. a few wobbles but nothing major, good start for Belgium
- 27 July 2021 10:53 AM GMT
Leotard check:
USA in patriotic red, while and blue leos full of swaroskis per usual! Really pretty as well, love them
- 27 July 2021 10:50 AM GMT
Angelina Melnikova, the Russian veteran and team leader is going first on vault. Followed by Grace McCallum from the US.
Each team has 3 gymnasts competing on each event. The perform one after the other, that is, for eg. one from ROC and then one USA and then one ROC again and so on