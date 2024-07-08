Dipa Karmakar inspires young gymnasts at Leap Gymnastics in Mumbai

Olympian Dipa Karmakar, who achieved a remarkable fourth-place finish in the vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, inspired the young athletes to follow in her footsteps during her visit to Leap Gymnastics, an initiative by the JSW Group, in Mumbai on Friday.



During her visit, Karmakar expressed her gratitude, and said, “I thank Leap Gymnastics and JSW Group for inviting me to visit this facility. Their devotion to the growth of gymnastics and Olympic sports in India is truly inspiring and makes me proud. I believe that with such initiatives, we can nurture and develop the next generation of gymnasts who will shine on the global stage.”

Tanvi Jindal, Founder of Leap Gymnastics, emphasized the importance of Karmakar’s visit.

“Dipa Karmakar’s journey and achievements highlight India’s potential in gymnastics. Her success story furthers our commitment to nurturing and developing world-class gymnasts. Leap Gymnastics is dedicated to providing the highest level of training and facilities to our athletes and creating a supportive environment for their growth,” said Tanvi.

The Leap Gymnastics Academy, since its inception, has trained over 1,000 gymnasts in Mumbai and aims to expand its reach to over 10,000 gymnasts nationwide within the next five years.



The initiative plans to achieve this through the creation of world-class gymnastics centres, the implementation of progressive training curriculums, and the establishment of a structured pathway for high-performance athletes.

Karmakar's visit comes as part of Leap Gymnastics' ongoing efforts to promote gymnastics and inspire the next generation of athletes as the Paris Olympics 2024 approaches.