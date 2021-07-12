Deepak Kabra to become the first Indian to judge Gymnastics at the Olympics

A gymnastics judge from India, Deepak Kabra, will be seen judging the artistic gymnastics events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This is the first time that an Indian will be seen officiating in the sport of Gymnastics at the Olympics.



Star Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar took to her personal Twitter handle to share this news. "First Indian ever to get selected to judge Gymnastics at an Olympic Games! Congratulations Deepak Kabra bhaiya for this wonderful accomplishment and best wishes for #Tokyo2020," Dipa Karmakar tweeted.

First Indian ever to get selected to Judge Gymnastics at an Olympic Games! 👏

Congratulations Deepak Kabra bhaiya for this wonderful accomplishment and best wishes for #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/niK2H5kgAF — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) July 11, 2021

The Mumbai based Deepak Kabra was appointed as a member of the Asian Gymnastics Union's technical committee in the year 2019 and had acted as the superior jury for the 2019 Asian Championships.

Earlier the Joint Secretary of National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Pawan Singh, had also been selected as a juror for shooting at the Tokyo Olympics. Much like Kabra, Singh will also be the first-ever Indian juror for the sport of shooting in the Olympics.



As far as the sport of Gymnastics is concerned, India will have a solitary representation in the form of Pranati Nayak in the sport. The 26-year-old has qualified for the Olympics after receiving the Asian continental quota on the basis of her performance in the 2019 Asian Championships.