What does over 3.5 mean in betting?

The betting industry is really extensive and offers numerous possibilities for either beginners or professional bettors. They may experiment with different types of bets and minimise the risk of losing or increase the winnings by choosing a suitable format of predictions. The most popular kinds of bets are money line bets on the main outcomes of the match (victory of Team A or Team B and draw). Some punters want to reduce the risk of failure and prefer to bet on the number of goals in the match which is called over/under betting or simply total betting.



What are the sports that involve over under bets?

Simply speaking, over/under betting is a prediction of the total number of goals/points in a sports match. At the same time, the bettors do not need to indicate the exact number of goals scored, but only the possible boundaries. It means that betting sites establish certain coefficients based on their expectations towards a particular match based on the analysis and statistics.

Thus, bettors need to predict whether the total score of the confrontation will be more or less than the set total number. These can be goals, corners, points, pucks, games, sets, penalty points, aces, and so on. So, overall, this kind of punt indeed involves lower risk and is admired by many punters because of that.



Such a form of spread betting is found in many sports such as basketball, hockey, tennis, football. In football, point spread bets are offered on the total number of goals, offsides, added minutes, the number of replacements, corners, red or yellow cards. In tennis – on sets, games, aces. In hockey – on the total number of goals scored, removals, penalty minutes. The same variability is observed in other sports.



Top points to consider when doing over 3.5 bets

It is important to take into account that over 3.5 bets suggest that both teams need to score 4 or more goals in total. The same applies to other statistics. If the bet contains the word "individual" in relation to the total, then this means that it will be necessary to calculate the statistics for a specific team or player.

There are two for the development of events when betting on a total over 3.5. In the first case, 4 or more goals will be scored in the match (or the same number of corners, yellow cards, deletions, etc.) and the bet will win. In the second case, there will be 3 or fewer events of the selected category in the game and the punt will lose. Therefore, if there is such a score as 1:1, 3:0, 0:2, 1:0, then the bet will lose. However, with a score of 2:2, 1:3, 3:1 or with 5 or more goals, the bet will win.



What is also important to consider is which game moments will be taken into account (goals, cards, removals, etc.), as well as for what period of time – the entire match, first or second half, the rest of the time until the end of the period or quarter. By the way, bettors may place over 3.5 punts either in pre-match mode before the start of the game or in live mode after it has already started.



The size of winnings that punters may get out of placing over 3.5 bets is contingent upon the betting odds established by the bookmakers. The higher the odds are, the more money they will win. The odds may be displayed in diverse formats. The main ones are decimal or European, fractional or British and moneyline or American odds.



Do's and don'ts when doing an over 3.5 bet

There are several important things to bear in mind while making such bets. First of all, punters should analyse the performance of the team they want to wager on in the recent matches. The main thing that they should pay attention to is the average number of goals scored by each team in five or seven last games if they want to make bets on the total number of goals.

What is more, punters also should consider the difference in the level of clubs. If one of the teams is significantly superior to the other, then it will easily score 4 goals. It is also recommended to study statistics on how often the score of more than four goals appears in certain games or tournaments. When it comes to the most productive kind of sports when it comes to spread betting, these are football and hockey.



If punters want to increase the amount of money they may get out of spread betting, they may combine over 3.5 bets with other forms of punts such as express or accumulator, for example, and try to predict the scores in several games which will increase the size of profit considerably in case of victory. However, you need to be careful as a return on the bet is impossible and if at least one forecast turns out to be false, you will lose the entire accumulator.



As far as the advantages of over 3.5 betting are considered, these are a wide variety of betting options, relatively high odds, a possibility to wager in pre-match or live mode. However, there is still a certain risk of losing a present and that is why if you do not have enough knowledge or experience in such a form of betting, then you had better try to practice your skills by making free bets first.



Conclusion

Over 3.5 betting is considered to be among the most popular options among punters. This is a good possibility to earn a significant profit. Such spread bets are applied only when high performance is expected in the match. There is usually an extensive betting market proposed by sportsbooks and that is why there are quite many possibilities offered to bettors. However, it is important to keep in mind that in order to make successful over 3.5 bets, there is efficient knowledge required as well as good analytical skills.