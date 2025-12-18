The 2026 Sports Calendar Is Packed with Action

The year 2026 promises to be a busy time for sports fans across India. The schedule is full of major international tournaments and domestic leagues that will keep viewers engaged from the start of the year. Cricket takes center stage early on, but football and multi-sport events also have significant spots on the calendar.

Cricket Takes the Lead Early in 2026

The sporting year kicks off with the T20 World Cup in February. India and Sri Lanka are the co-hosts for this edition. The tournament begins on February 7, and the Indian team starts their campaign against the USA in Mumbai. A key date for fans is February 15, when India plays Pakistan in Colombo. This match always draws massive global attention.

Following the World Cup, the focus shifts to the Indian Premier League. The 2026 season is set to begin on March 26. This year sees some interesting changes in team compositions after the recent auction. Chennai Super Kings have invested heavily in youth, signing uncapped players like Karthik Sharma and Prashant Veer for large sums. Fans will want to see if these young talents can handle the pressure of the big stage. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have added Cameron Green to their squad, making them a strong team to watch.

Global Events and Asian Games Prospects

Football fans have the FIFA World Cup to look forward to in June and July. The tournament will take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. While India is not part of the 48 teams, the support for teams like Brazil, Argentina, and England remains high in the country. Brazil is a strong favorite again, and their matches will be major viewing events.

Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav





Later in the year, the attention moves to the Asian Games in Japan. The event is scheduled for September and October. Indian athletes have performed well in recent editions, and expectations are high for 2026. Badminton remains a key sport for India. PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen are leading the squads for the Badminton Asia Team Championships earlier in the year, and they will likely be the main medal hopes at the Asian Games as well.

Lakshya Sen





Shooting is another sport where India continues to grow. The introduction of the Shooting League of India in 2026 aims to boost the sport's profile. Shooters like Manu Bhaker and other young talents from the national program will compete in this franchise-based format. This league could bring new names into the spotlight before the Asian Games.

Manu Bhaker





The Commonwealth Games will also take place in 2026 in Glasgow. India has a strong history in this event, especially in weightlifting, wrestling, and table tennis. However, the roster of sports has changed, so fans should check the final schedule to see which Indian athletes are competing. The year offers a continuous stream of events, ensuring that sports followers have something to watch almost every month.