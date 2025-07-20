The rising Indian sports stars that you should know about in 2025

In 2025, India’s sporting landscape is brimming with young talent ready to make its mark on the world stage.

While the spotlight often rests on established champions, a new set of emerging athletes are quietly turning heads across disciplines like squash, tennis, football, table tennis, athletics, boxing, and swimming.

These rising stars, many still in school years and just beginning their professional journey, are already breaking records, clinching international medals, and displaying the hunger and resilience needed to become future Olympians.

From Anahat Singh’s global squash conquests to Manas Dhamne’s ascent in international tennis, here are ten Indian sports talents you need to watch out for as they shape the country’s next sporting chapter.

1. Anahat Singh - Squash

Anahat Singh, the 17-year-old squash prodigy from Delhi, continues to blaze a historic trail in Indian squash. She holds 21 PSA Tour titles, is ranked World No. 54, and recently made headlines by defeating a top-30 opponent at the World Squash Championships.

A three-time British Junior Open champion and the youngest Indian to win a medal at the Asian Games, she also clinched double gold at the 2025 Asian Doubles Championships. Guided by global legends like Gregory Gaultier and mentored by Saurav Ghosal, she is a headline act on the pro-circuit and a strong medal hopeful in keeping with squash’s Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028.

Anahat is no longer just a prodigy - she is the present and future of Indian squash.

2. Tanvi Sharma – Badminton

At just 16 years of age, Punjab’s Tanvi Sharma is rewriting the script for India’s junior badminton.

Currently World No. 1 in BWF Junior Women's Singles, Tanvi has already made her mark on the senior circuit with runner-up finishes at the 2025 US Open and 2024 Odisha Masters.

A product of the Gopichand Academy, she began training in 2016 and has since won titles at the Denmark Challenge and Bonn International.

A member of India’s gold-winning squad at the 2024 Asia Team Championships and 2024 Uber Cup team, her fearless game and rapid rise signals a bright future for India’s badminton fraternity.

3. Manas Dhamne – Tennis

17-year-old Manas Dhamne is emerging as India’s brightest tennis prospect in the men's singles circuit.

Hailing from Maharashtra, he became the first player born in 2007 to debut on the ATP Tour, making headlines at the 2023 Tata Open.

Now ranked World No. 709, he trains at Italy’s prestigious Piatti Tennis Center under coach Riccardo Piatti. In 2025, he clinched his first professional title at the ITF M15 Monastir and made his Masters debut in Madrid with a qualification round appearance.

Manas is currently among the top ten U18 players in the ATP rankings globally and one of the top-seven Indian men, a rare feat for a teenager. With strong junior Slam outings and international coaching, Dhamne represents India’s next big hope on the global tennis stage.

4. Divyanshi Bhowmick – Table Tennis

One of India’s brightest young paddlers, Divyanshi Bhowmick made headlines in 2025 by winning the U15 Girls’ Singles gold at the Asian Youth Championships in Tashkent - ending a 36-year wait for India in that category.

She also clinched U-17 singles gold at the 2024 WTT Youth Contender in Algiers, and doubles silver (with Jennifer Varghese) at the 2023 ITTF World Youth Championships.

With WTT titles across U13, U15, and U17 levels and top-25 global ranking in youth category, she was named Best Women’s Player (Overall) at the 2025 Maharashtra Table Tennis League.

Divyanshi’s game blends patience with pinpoint aggression - qualities that make her a standout talent. More than a future prospect, she is already inspiring a generation of Indian table tennis aspirants.

5. Singamayum Shami – Football

A gifted midfielder from Manipur, Singamayum Shami has become one of the brightest young stars in Indian football.

A product of the Punjab FC youth system, he made his Indian Super League debut at just 17 and soon thereafter became the youngest ever ISL goal-scorer, netting a stunning left-footed strike against Hyderabad FC in March 2025.

Internationally, Shami captained India’s U20 team to victory at the 2025 SAFF U19 Championship, delivering a jaw-dropping 30-yard free-kick goal in the final and calmly scoring the title-winning penalty.

Named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, his creative vision, composure, and set-piece mastery evoke memories of legends.

With maturity beyond his age and clutch performances in high-pressure moments, Shami is a strong contender for India's future senior midfield.

6. Himanshu Jakhar – Athletics

From the farmlands of Haryana, Himanshu Jakhar is emerging as India’s next big javelin hope.

The 17-year-old made history in April 2025 by becoming the first Indian to win javelin gold at the Asian U-18 Athletics Championships, launching the spear 67.57m in Dammam.

Just a few months earlier, in December 2024, he had smashed his personal best with a 74.56m throw at the Junior Nationals, one of the top U-18 performances in Asia.

An admirer of Neeraj Chopra, Himanshu credits the Tokyo Olympic champion’s humility and discipline as his guiding inspiration.

Trained by coach Arvind at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Hisar, his journey from a village boy to national record-breaker reflects a rare blend of talent and tenacity.

7. Pooja Singh – Athletics

From a village yoga class in rural Haryana to the top of the Asian podium, Pooja Singh’s rise in high jump is nothing short of inspirational.

Discovered by coach Balwan Singh for her remarkable flexibility, Pooja turned early adversity - including a 15-month injury layoff - into fuel for success.

She holds the Indian U20 national record (1.89m) and became Asian Champion in 2025, proving her consistency on the global stage.

With medals across Asia U18, Asia U20, Commonwealth Youth, and Asian Games, Pooja is rewriting records with every leap and redefining what is possible for India’s high jumper of the future.

8. Samuel Zadeng – Boxing

From Mizoram’s boxing rings to national headlines, 17-year-old Samuel Zadeng is punching through adversity to chase a bigger dream.

In 2025, he won gold in the boys’ 70kg at the Khelo India Youth Games - Mizoram’s first medal - after a dominant 5-0 final win.

Boxing became his lifeline as his father, a former national boxer and army veteran, battles a neurological illness since 2019. Despite limited resources, Samuel rose steadily to become three-time state silver medalist, then state champion, and followed it up with a bronze medal a the Youth Nationals.

A sharp counter-puncher with speed and grit, Samuel now trains with purpose to enter the Khelo India Scheme and one day represent India.

Every win is a step toward lifting his family’s future.

9. Dhinidhi Desinghu – Swimming

Karnataka’s Dhinidhi Desinghu, India’s youngest Olympian at Paris 2024, is making a splash in Indian swimming.

The 15-year-old freestyle specialist clocked national records in the 100m (56.78s) and 200m (2:02.97) events at the 2025 Senior Nationals in Bhubaneswar.

Training under coach B.M. Madhu Kumar at Dolphin Aquatics in Bengaluru, Dhinidhi won seven golds at the 2023 National Games, nine at the 2025 edition, and a gold at the 2024 Singapore National Age Group meet, showcasing her dominance across age levels on the national and international circuit.

With speed, maturity, and international exposure, Dhinidhi is leading India’s next wave in the pool.

10. Mansi Lather - Wrestling

Haryana’s 18-year-old Mansi Lather has emerged as one of India’s most promising teenage wrestlers.

In 2024, she clinched gold in the 73 kg category at the U17 World Championships in Amman pinning her final opponent and playing a vital role in securing India’s first-ever women’s team title at that level.

She also dominated the Asian U17 Championships the same year with another gold.

A force on the mat with aggressive technique and sharp finishing capabilities, three of her four wins at the U17 Worlds came by 'fall'.

Mansi continued to rise with a senior bronze at the 2025 Asian Championships. Her ascent signals a serious Olympic prospect shaped by India’s robust grassroots wrestling system.