Scaling new heights: The rising prominence of Indian winter sports

From the snowy slopes of Gulmarg to the glaciers of Himachal Pradesh, Indian athletes are breaking barriers and rewriting the script for sports that were once considered out of reach. Today, the stories of grit, innovation, and camaraderie in these disciplines capture the imagination of a growing fanbase and anchor India’s evolving sporting identity.

The rise of winter sports talents

As the Khelo India Winter Games take center stage every year with new names making a mark. Athletes like Rajeshwar Singh, who won multiple golds in ski mountaineering at the 2025 edition, represent this new breed of sporting ambassadors.

These events, hosted in places like Gulmarg (Jammu & Kashmir) and Manali (Himachal Pradesh), have become vital testing grounds for budding winter Olympians. The Army, paramilitary forces, and enthusiastic state contingents dominate these games, leveraging their training in extreme conditions to secure podium finishes year after year.​

Himachal Pradesh’s Yogesh Kumar (alpine skiing) and Karnataka’s Bhawani Thekkada (Nordic skiing) have also won national recognition. Men and women both are achieving unprecedented results, Menka Gunjiyal from Uttarakhand recently bagged gold in women’s snowboarding at the Khelo India Winter Games, demonstrating that the sport is no longer a male domain.​

Pathway to the peaks

India’s winter athletes face unique challenges.

Training facilities are limited, infrastructure is scattered, and most mountain regions only have usable snow for a few months each year. Many athletes depend on makeshift slopes, or must travel across states to train with limited resources. Funding remains a persistent hurdle, with equipment and foreign training camps beyond the reach of many talented youngsters.

Despite these obstacles, athletes and coaches persevere.

The Indian Army, for example, supports promising athletes through its High Altitude Warfare School in Gulmarg, providing specialized training in avalanche safety, acclimatization, and ski navigation. Exposure to international competitions and partnerships with private organizations are creating new avenues for young aspirants.​

Inspirational stories

The journey of Arif Khan, India’s top Olympic skier, embodies the spirit of Indian winter sports.

Growing up in Gulmarg, he began skiing at the age of four, training on modest slopes without glamour or recognition. Over the years, his persistence, technical prowess, and iron-willed determination led him to the Winter Olympics, first in Beijing, and now as the only Indian to qualify for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games, making him a beacon of hope for the next generation.​

Similarly, athletes like Kusum Rana, who clinched multiple medals in women’s Nordic skiing, and Sunny Singh, who excelled in both alpine and Nordic skiing, showcase the rising wave of talent from regions with little prior winter sports legacy.

This new generation of athletes stands on the shoulders of mountaineers like Bachendri Pal and Tenzing Norgay, taking their pioneering spirit to icy new frontiers.​

Building infrastructure

One of the most significant developments has been the establishment of structured competitions such as the Khelo India Winter Games. These events not only offer young athletes a clear path from district to national level but also attract sponsors, media attention, and tourists. The states of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are now recognized as hubs for winter sports, fostering local economies and employment around these events.​

To capitalize on this growth, there is a renewed push for better infrastructure, indoor rinks, snow-making machines, international-standard slopes, and athlete hostels. Efforts led by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports aim to make winter sports accessible to those beyond defense or wealthy backgrounds. Coaching upskilling initiatives are also gaining traction, with experts from abroad training Indian coaches and referees for alpine and Nordic events.​

Alongside winter sports, India’s mountaineering legacy continues to flourish.

Climbers from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation regularly take on peaks across the Himalayas, setting records and advancing the science and art of alpine exploration. The sport, once limited to military expeditions and elite climbers, is opening up to adventure enthusiasts, school students, and amateur athletes, thanks to structured training camps and greater safety measures.

The road ahead

The dreams of Indian winter sports athletes do not end at national championships. Increasingly, athletes are qualifying for international events like the Winter Youth Olympic Games and Asian Winter Games.

The trajectory is set for more Indian representation at global stages, with the hope that soon, Indian athletes will bring home medals from the world’s most prestigious winter sporting events.

Mountaineering and winter sports are redefining success for Indian athletics, showing that talent, perseverance, and community support can create world-class champions regardless of climate or tradition.

As the youth from diverse regions take up the challenge, India is truly scaling new heights, one determined stride at a time.