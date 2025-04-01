Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Pre-Tournament Favourites and Teams to Follow

For the first time ever, the Kabaddi World Cup is coming outside Asia, with the tournament being held in West Midlands, England from March 17 to 23. A total of sixteen men's teams and eight women's teams will compete, evidence of the sport's growing global reach. In the men's category, India, Iran, Pakistan, England, and China are expected to dominate. We take a look at each of these top 5 teams.

1. India

Everyone knows India is a Kabaddi superpower. In 2019, the men's team beat Iran to win the first-ever Kabaddi World Cup. With a legacy of their own and a tremendous Kabaddi culture built over the years, they head into the tournament as the side to beat. India features a mix of established names and youthful exuberance and will be ready to defend its title and preserve its cricketing tradition.

2. Iran

Iran has always been one of the strong teams in the Kabaddi World Cup, and the 2025 edition will not be any different. Their tactical nous and physicality saw them finish as 2019 World Cup runners-up, which was a decent finish, given how strong India was. Iran's domestic commitment to the sport has forged a squad equal to their muscular appearance in terms of tactics, one that will have a firm eye on the title in 2025.

3. Pakistan

Pakistan has a rich history of Kabaddi spanning over decades, yet the style of Kabaddi played here is quite different, emphasizing agility and raiding tactics. As they turn their attention to the 2025 World Cup, the prospect of regaining their position among the world's top teams also adds another layer of excitement. It comes with some new sense of direction in training and international experience, meaning they will always be one of the strongest sides in the tournament.

4. England and Scotland

The England and Scotland team’s involvement in the World Cup as hosts reflects the burgeoning world footprint of the sport. The England Kabaddi squad has come quite a long way in the past few years with better structures in place. As the first side to host the tournament outside Asia, England will want to rewrite the history books by breaking the Asian dominance in the Kabaddi culture. They will be counting on home support to push pre-tournament favourites India.

5. China

The participation of China in Kabaddi shows just how much the sport of cricket has grown. The way they go about training and their focus on discipline has produced a team that is improving in leaps and bounds. China World Cup 2025: Indicates their commitment to establishing themselves as serious contenders internationally.

The Kabaddi World Cup 2025 is expected to be an exciting competition, a perfect blend of athletic prowess, strategic play, and cultural exchange. Meanwhile, the tournament mirrors the sport's global growth, with traditional powerhouses like India and Iran facing competition from emerging teams like England and China. Fans across the globe can expect one week of intense competition as these elite clubs compete in the West Midlands capital for the coveted title.