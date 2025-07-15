India’s fastest, farthest and highest: Athletics national records set in 2025

The year 2025 has witnessed a series of groundbreaking performances that redefined the nation’s track and field standards.

From blistering sprints to historic throws and a stunning leap over the pole, Indian athletes shattered long-standing national records, asserting their place on both Asian and global stages.

Here is a deep dive into the fastest, farthest, and highest performances by Indian athletes in 2025.

The 100m dash: Two records in a flash

The 100 meters - track and field’s most electrifying showcase saw not one but two Indian national records tumble within just over three months.

On 28 March, Gurindervir Singh blazed through the straight in 10.20s at the Indian Grand Prix 1 in Bengaluru, breaking Manikanta Hoblidhar’s 2023 national mark of 10.23s. The performance marked a high point in Gurindervir’s season and signaled his rise among India’s sprinting elite.

But the record did not stand for long.

On 5 July, Animesh Kujur, already making waves in the 200m, went even faster at the Dromia International Sprint and Relays Meeting in Vari, Greece.

The 22-year-old clocked a blistering 10.18s, shaving 0.02s off Gurindervir’s record to become the fastest Indian ever in a legal 100m sprint. His stunning sprinting form reflected not only physical prowess but also India’s growing sprinting infrastructure and coaching strength.

Sprinting past limits: Animesh Kujur’s 200m brilliance

Animesh Kujur burst into national prominence on 24 April at the 28th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition in Kochi, clocking 20.40s in the 200m - breaking Amlan Borgohain’s 2022 national record of 20.52s.

One month later, he went even faster at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, clocking 20.32s to win bronze and set another Indian national record. The performance underlined his rise in Asian sprinting circles and confirmed his status among the continent’s elite.

Middle-distance magic: Mohammed Afsal’s breakthrough year

Mohammed Afsal had already been making quiet strides in middle-distance events, but 2025 turned out to be a breakout year. On 9 May at the UAE Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai, he clocked 1:45.61s in the 800 metres, breaking Jinson Johnson’s long-standing national record of 1:45.65 set in 2018.

Yet, the real surprise came less than two months later.

On 5 July, at the Memoriał Czesława Cybulskiego in Poznan, Poland, Afsal pushed his limits even further, running a superb 1:44.93s. The performance not only shattered his own record by 0.68s but also established him among the fastest 800m runners in Asia this year

Long-Distance Leap: Gulveer Singh’s 10000m Record

Long-distance running saw its own revolution when Gulveer Singh rewrote the national record in the 10,000 metres.

At The TEN, a World Athletics Continental Tour silver-level meet in San Juan Capistrano, USA, held on 29 March, he clocked 27:00.22s, finishing sixth in a highly competitive field and breaking his own previous mark of 27:14.88s by over 14 seconds.

Just shy of the World Championships qualifying mark, the performance still confirmed his readiness for global competition and elevated India’s standing in elite distance running.

Relay revolution: Men’s 4x100m team breaks 15-year-old National Record

A seamless blend of raw speed and smooth baton exchanges saw the Indian men’s 4x100m relay team rewrite history at the National Relay Carnival in Chandigarh on 30 April.

The quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Amlan Borgohain, Animesh Kujur, and Manikanta Hoblidhar clocked 38.69s, setting a new national record in the event.

They broke the previous mark of 38.89s, which had stood unchallenged since the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi - set by Rahamatulla Molla, Suresh Sathya, Shameer Mon, and A. Qureshi. It was a perfect blend of speed, baton precision, and teamwork, placing India firmly among Asia’s best sprint relay nations.

The spear soars: Neeraj Chopra crosses the 90m barrier

India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra added another landmark to his storied career on 16 May, becoming the first Indian to breach the 90-metre barrier in javelin.

Competing at the Doha Diamond League, he launched a spectacular 90.23m throw setting a new Indian national record and improving on his previous best of 89.94m set at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022

Though the throw earned him a second-place finish behind Germany’s Julian Weber (91.06m), it ended a long pursuit for Chopra, making him only the 25th man in history and third Asian to achieve the feat in the sport’s modern format.

Flying high: Dev Meena’s pole vault breakthrough

In a discipline that often lacks the spotlight, the 20-year-old Dev Meena took Indian pole vaulting to new heights.

On 22 April, at the 28th National Federation Competition in Kochi, he cleared 5.35 metres, setting a new Indian national record, eclipsing his earlier national mark of 5.32m set at the National Games in Dehradun just two months prior.

It was a moment of quiet significance for Indian field events, especially in technical disciplines where progress is hard-earned.

Steeplechase supremacy: Parul Chaudhary’s stunning double

Women’s distance events saw history being made as Parul Chaudhary delivered not one but two record-breaking performances in the 3000m steeplechase.

On 16 May, she kicked off her season with a stellar 9:13.39s run at the Doha Diamond League, finishing sixth in a competitive international field and breaking her own previous national mark of 9:15.31s from the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

But Parul was not done yet.

On 30 May, at the Asian Championships in Gumi, South Korea, she bettered the record further to 9:12.46s, earning a silver medal and reaffirming her position among Asia’s elite. With such consistent progression, she has become a serious contender for podium finishes at global meets.

Conclusion: A new era for Indian athletics

The performances of 2025 underscore a transformation in Indian athletics - not just in terms of results, but in mindset, ambition, and preparation.

Whether it was Neeraj Chopra’s historic throw or Dev Meena’s vertical leap, these athletes are redefining India's track and field prowess.

More than just medals or timings, these national records symbolize a deeper evolution - a new sporting culture built on confidence, consistency, and world-class support systems.

With the 2025 World Championships and 2026 Asian Games on the horizon, India is no longer just participating, it is pushing the pace.