India vs New Zealand cricket rivalry: history and key moments

As a cricket fan, whether you are rooting for India or New Zealand, you have to agree that both teams are great and have shown some amazing performances over the years. But which team is stronger, and by how much?

Today, we collaborated with Edward Howarth of DashTickets to bring you some of the most important stats on both teams.

Series results

There are three major types of matches that India and New Zealand have faced each other over the course of their history. Let’s track each one of them and see how the teams performed in different circumstances.

When it comes to Tests, India and New Zealand competed in 65 matches, and India has won 22 of them, while New Zealand only won 16 times. For the record, most matches — 27 — ended in a draw.

In the ODI, India and New Zealand had 120 matches between them, with India winning 62 of them and New Zealand outplaying its opponent in 50 matches. Just one game resulted in a draw, while seven games ended without a result.

Photo by Aalekh Deval / Pexels

Finally, the countries met each other in 25 T20 matches. India won 14 of them, New Zealand won another 10, and one game ended in a tie.

As we can see, India has been consistently winning games against New Zealand, and although the difference is quite noticeable, New Zealand still managed to secure a considerable number of victories.

The latest match: India’s victory by four wickets

In the latest India vs. New Zealand game, which happened during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, India beat New Zealand by four wickets. While New Zealand showed some great plays, the team was missing its leading bowler Matt Henry due to injury, so the outcome could potentially have been influenced by this unfortunate event.

New Zealand chose to bat first and put on 251-7 in 50 overs, but India responded by hitting seven fours and three sixes, according to Inclave. After that, Hardik Pandya scored 18, putting on a crucial 38 runs off 36 balls for the sixth wicket with Rahul.

It is worth adding that India didn’t just beat New Zealand in this tournament — the team went undefeated, also winning against Bangladesh and Pakistan in the group stage and later against Australia in the semi-finals. Both New Zealand and India have won the tournament in the past, although India achieved theirs in 2013, while New Zealand’s latest victory was back in 2000.

Next match: the long wait before 2026

Unfortunately for the fans, the next guaranteed match where two teams would be able to meet again is scheduled for January 2026. Having to wait for more than half a year feels particularly bad for New Zealand’s fans, who would like to see their favorite team’s revenge, which would skew the historical stats a bit in the Kiwis’ favor.