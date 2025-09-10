How Satwik–Chirag are leading India’s badminton doubles revolution

For much of modern badminton history, India has been known as a land of singles champions.

From Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu, the country’s greatest triumphs came in one-on-one battles.

Doubles, by contrast, was long treated as an afterthought.

Indian pairs competed valiantly but rarely challenged the dominant forces from Indonesia, China, Denmark, Japan, or Malaysia. That narrative has been rewritten over the past decade by two exceptional shuttlers from opposite corners of the country: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of Andhra Pradesh and Chirag Shetty of Mumbai.

Together, 'Sat-Chi” as they are popularly known, have dragged Indian men’s doubles from obscurity into the global spotlight.

They are not only the first Indian pair to win BWF World Tour Super 500, 750 and 1000 events, but also the first to earn an Asian Games gold and the first to sit atop the world No. 1 ranking. They are also the first Indian men’s pair to medal at the World Championships.

More importantly, they have transformed how Indian badminton thinks about doubles—not as a fallback option for players who cannot make it in singles, but as a legitimate pathway to global glory.

The perfect match

Satwik’s introduction to badminton occurred in Amalapuram, Andhra Pradesh, in a family where the sport was already a tradition.

His father, a state-level player, recognizing his tall frame and explosive power, encouraged Satwik to pick up doubles early. Chirag’s journey was different: growing up in Mumbai, he initially partnered Arjun M.R. at junior events, showing promise as a net player with sharp reflexes and court craft.

The turning point came in 2016, when then-India doubles coach Tan Kim Her decided to bring the two together.

His reasoning was simple: they were both tall, athletic, and aggressive—qualities Indian doubles had historically lacked. The experiment clicked immediately. Within a year, Satwik–Chirag broke into the world’s top-50, reached their first international finals, and showed glimpses of a pairing that could challenge the Asian powerhouses.

As juniors, they already had significant achievements. Satwik won the 2015 Asian U-17 Championship, while Chirag captured the U-15 and U-17 national crowns and medaled at junior Asian events. Their early promise translated into quick progress on the senior circuit.

Early breakthrough

The 2018 season marked their arrival at the elite level. At just 17 and 20 years old, Satwik and Chirag anchored India’s mixed team to Commonwealth Games gold in the Gold Coast and went on to win silver in men’s doubles. That same year, they won their maiden BWF World Tour title at the Hyderabad Open, becoming the first Indian men’s pair ever to do so.

The following season delivered an even bigger landmark.

In 2019, they stunned the badminton world by winning the Thailand Open Super 500, defeating reigning world champions Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen of China in the final. This was India’s first ever Super 500 men’s doubles crown. A runner-up finish at the French Open (Super 750) further validated their ability to consistently compete at the top.

Even though they narrowly missed the knockout stage at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics—despite defeating the eventual gold medalists Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin in the group stage—they had already shown they could beat anyone on their day.

Outsiders to champions

It was in 2022 and 2023 that Satwik–Chirag transitioned from being viewed as dangerous outsiders to bona fide champions.

In January 2022, they won the India Open Super 500 on home soil. In May of that year, they played a pivotal role in India’s historic Thomas Cup triumph, beating Indonesia’s legendary pair Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the final. At the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, they delivered a flawless performance to clinch gold, another first for Indian men’s doubles.

Their breakthrough continued with a World Championship bronze in 2022, India’s first ever medal in men’s doubles at the global showpiece. To finish the season, they won the French Open Super 750, becoming the first Indians to win that prestigious title.

The golden run extended into 2023.

In April that year, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history as the first Indian men’s doubles pair to win the Badminton Asia Championships, delivering India’s first gold at the event in 58 years. In June, they triumphed at the Indonesia Open Super 1000, the most prestigious regular-season tournament in world badminton, beating Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik for the very first time.

July brought the Korea Open Super 500 crown, where they toppled then-world No. 1 Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the final. And in October, at the delayed 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, they made history again, clinching India’s first ever badminton gold medal at the Games.

Within days, they reached world No. 1 for the first time in their careers.

Heartbreak and redemption at Paris

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the Paris 2024 Olympics as the third seeds and one of India’s strongest medal hopes in badminton. They impressed in the group stage, finishing unbeaten and scoring a dominant win over Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto. But in the quarterfinals, they ran into Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, going down in a hard-fought three-game battle.

While the loss was heartbreaking — denying them a maiden Olympic medal — their campaign reaffirmed their place among the world’s elite and added valuable experience on the sport’s grandest stage.

The 2025 season has been one of consistency rather than titles.

Their defining moment of the year came at the BWF World Championships in Paris, where Satwik–Chirag produced one of their finest campaigns. After easing past early rounds, they stunned world No. 2 pair Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang in the round of 16 and then ousted Olympic medalists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the quarterfinals.

The dream run, however, ended in the semifinals against China’s rising duo Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi, but the Indians secured a bronze medal—matching their 2022 feat and confirming their place among the sport’s elite.

Beyond the World Championships, Satwik–Chirag reached the semifinals at the Malaysia Open, India Open, Singapore Open, and China Open. They also made quarterfinal appearances at the Indonesia Open and the Macau Open. Despite not winning a title in 2025 so far, they have demonstrated remarkable consistency by staying in the latter stages of most major events.

As of September 2025, they remain firmly inside the world’s top-10 at No. 9, a testament to their sustained excellence.

The numbers: Rankings and records

Their climb up the BWF World Rankings tells the story of steady progress and sudden breakthroughs:

Year Year-end ranking Notable highlights 2016 68 Formed partnership; early international experience 2017 31 Vietnam International Challenge title 2018 16 CWG silver, Hyderabad Open title 2019 12 Thailand Open Super 500 champions; first entry into top 10 2020 10 Maintained top-10 ranking during COVID-19 disrupted season 2021 10 Qualified for World Tour Finals 2022 5 Thomas Cup, CWG gold, Worlds bronze 2023 2 (career-best 1 in Oct) Asian C’ships, Indonesia Open, Asian Games gold 2024 9 Season of consolidation 2025 9 (as of Sept) Worlds bronze, consistent semifinals

From No. 68 in 2016 to No. 1 in 2023, their journey is unparalleled in Indian doubles history.

Rivals and head-to-heads

Satwik–Chirag’s progress is best understood through their rivalries with world-class opponents:

1. Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia): Competitive rivalry, with Satwik–Chirag holding a 4–2 lead, including key wins such as the 2023 Korea Open final.

2. Mohammad Ahsan / Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia): A tightly contested matchup, split 4–4 against the legendary “Daddies.”

3. Marcus Gideon / Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia): Their toughest opponents, with Satwik–Chirag yet to register a win (0–11 head-to-head).

4. Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia): Trailing 4–11 overall, but their 2023 Indonesia Open final victory and 2025 World Championships quarterfinal win were major breakthroughs.

5. Takuro Hoki / Yugo Kobayashi (Japan): Satwik–Chirag enjoy a 4–1 head-to-head advantage, showing clear dominance in this matchup.

6. Liang Weikeng / Wang Chang (China): Trailing 3–6 overall, but their 2025 World Championships Round of 16 win marked a career-defining triumph.

Changing the perception of Indian doubles

Physically, Satwik and Chirag are outliers in Indian badminton.

Both over six feet tall, their reach, court coverage, and angles give them natural advantages. Satwik’s thunderous back-court smashes—one of which was recorded at a Guinness World Record speed of 565 km/h—are complemented by Chirag’s lightning-quick interceptions and sharp net play.

Together, they combine power and precision with an aggressive mindset, making them a dangerous pair for any opponent.

Before Satwik and Chirag, Indian men’s doubles was rarely seen as a pathway to greatness. Pairs struggled against the pace and precision of Asian powerhouses. Former players have admitted that earlier generations lacked the belief and physical tools to succeed consistently at the highest level.

Satwik–Chirag have shattered that glass ceiling.

They are the first Indian men’s pair to win at every level—from Super 500 to Super 1000, from the Asian Championships to the Asian Games—and the first to reach world No. 1. Their success has already begun inspiring a new generation of Indian juniors, many of whom are now training specifically for doubles rather than defaulting to singles.

While their 2025 season has yet to bring a title, Satwik–Chirag have reaffirmed their reputation as top-tier contenders with their World Championships bronze and deep runs in multiple tournaments. The missing piece remains an Olympic medal, which will be their ultimate goal as they look ahead to Los Angeles 2028.

With their power-packed game, improving consistency, and unwavering self-belief, Satwik and Chirag are poised to continue leading India’s badminton doubles revolution and to add new chapters to their extraordinary legacy.