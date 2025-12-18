The Cricket Matches to Watch Before 2025 Ends

There are still around 2-3 more weeks to finally say goodbye to 2025. As always, it’s been a busy year for cricket, and even if we’re already in the final month of the year, there are still plenty of cricket matches fans can look forward to.

Don’t want to miss out on any of them? Here’s a rundown of all the leagues still ongoing so you can plan your month properly.

The Ashes 2025–26

The 2025–26 Ashes series between Australia and England started on November 21, 2025, and it’s set to finish on January 8, 2026. The first and second Tests have been completed with the third scheduled at the Adelaide Oval from 17–21 December 2025. The fourth and fifth Tests will take place later in the season.

There have been injuries reported during these Test matches, and that includes Australia’s experienced fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. He has been ruled out for the series with hamstring and Achilles issues, and England’s key seamer Mark Wood is also out due to a knee injury. This has forced both sides to adjust their bowling attacks.

Key players so far include Steve Smith, leading Australia in the absence of Pat Cummins, and Ben Stokes guiding England through challenging conditions.

During the first Test, Australia won by 8 wickets. The match ran from November 21 to 22 with scores ending at 172 (32.5 overs for England), and 132 (45.2 overs) for Australia. For the second Test, Australia won by another 8 Wickets.

Big Bash League 2025–26

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2025–26 in Australia just started on December 14, 2025, and runs into January 2026. Two matches are already done as of writing, with Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades as winners.

Injury news has already impacted franchise squads: David Warner will miss at least one early BBL match due to a side injury, giving opportunities to younger players like Charlie Anderson at Sydney Thunder.

BBL is known for its quick T20 format, and while the most elite international names won’t play the full season due to concurrent Ashes commitments, early performances by local and emerging players matter for the standings.

ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025

The 2025 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup is underway from 12–21 December 2025 in the United Arab Emirates. This is a limited-overs tournament featuring eight national Under-19 teams: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Nepal, and UAE.

Games are held across two Dubai venues: the ICC Academy Ground and The Sevens Stadium, and the final is scheduled on December 21, 2025.

Here’s the current team standings as of 12/15/2025:

Team A:

Team M W L Pts India 2 2 0 4 Pakistan 2 1 1 2 UAE 2 1 1 2 Malaysia 2 0 2 0

Team B:

Team M W L Pts Sri Lanka 2 2 0 4 Bangladesh 2 2 0 4 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 Nepal 2 0 2 0

West Indies Tour of New Zealand: Test and Limited-Overs

Another international series still active in the latter half of December 2025 is the West Indies tour of New Zealand. The third Test of this series is scheduled at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on December 22, 2025.

New Zealand is dominating this tour so far. The T20I series finished 4–1 in New Zealand’s favour, with several close games decided in the final overs. The West Indies managed one early win but struggled to close out tight chases and defenses as the series progressed.

The ODI series was more one-sided, with New Zealand completing a 3–0 sweep. West Indies had individual highlights, including Shai Hope’s century in the rain-reduced second ODI, but totals were generally below par.

We only have the 3rd Test to wait for and finish, so be sure not to miss out on it.

Wrap Up: Other Ongoing Cricket Events

Aside from those mentioned, there are still more minor leagues you can tune into. There’s the SEA Games Cricket in Bangkok, with T10 and T20 formats. It already started on December 9 and will end on the 19th.

The Men’s T20 SEA Games and GCC Women’s T20I Championship are also contested during this period, alongside junior and associate nation fixtures involving teams like Bahrain and Nepal.

The limited-overs series for India vs South Africa is also ongoing. There are still two T20Is scheduled this month. One on December 17 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, and the other on December 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.