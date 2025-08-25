Comeback kings and queens: Indian athletes who defied the odds

In sports, glory rarely comes without scars.

For every medal on the podium, there are years of sweat, failures, and sometimes, devastating setbacks. Yet, what separates the good from the great is not the absence of failure, but the courage to rise again.

In the past decade, Indian athletes across disciplines have become global examples of resilience. They’ve overcome career-threatening injuries, personal battles, slumps in form, and even doubts about retirement - only to roar back stronger. These comeback kings and queens prove that determination can rewrite destiny.

Here are ten remarkable comeback stories of Indian athletes who refused to be defeated.

Neeraj Chopra – Javelin Throw (Athletics)

India’s golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, was on top of the World after his 2018 Asian Games gold. But a severe elbow injury in 2019 sidelined him for almost a year, raising doubts about his Olympic dreams. In May 2019, he underwent surgery and missed the entire season.

Most athletes would take years to recover, but Neeraj stunned the world with his comeback. In January 2020, he threw 87.86m in South Africa, instantly qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. A year later, in Tokyo, he scripted history - hurling 87.58m to clinch India’s first-ever Olympic gold in athletics.

Vinesh Phogat – Wrestling

For Vinesh Phogat, setbacks became almost routine. A heartbreaking ACL tear at the 2016 Rio Olympics saw her stretchered off the mat. Two major knee surgeries and multiple elbow injuries followed. But each time, she came back with a vengeance.

By 2022, she was back on the world stage - winning bronze at the World Wrestling Championships and gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. In her own words: “No matter how many times I fall, I will still rise.”

Her story isn’t just about medals. It’s about fighting the inner battle of self-doubt and showing that even in the toughest sport, resilience is the true strength.

Bajrang Punia – Wrestling

Few images from Tokyo 2020 are as powerful as Bajrang Punia wrestling without his knee brace in the bronze medal bout. Leading up to the Games, he had torn a ligament in his right knee and strained his thigh. But instead of pulling out, he fought through the pain.

In his own words: “I didn’t come to participate. I came to win a medal. Even if I was broken, I would fight.”

That fight earned him an Olympic bronze medal, and a reputation as a warrior who would rather risk his body than surrender. His comeback after injury symbolized courage in its purest form.

To explore more opportunities across various other sports click here.

M.C. Mary Kom – Boxing

Mary Kom’s entire career is a saga of comebacks. From returning after childbirth to battling age, she has proved again and again that hunger matters more than years.

At age 35, with three children at home, she won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Indian woman boxer to do so. Remarkably, she won her final World Championship medal, a bronze in 2019, at the age of 36, proving she remained among the best even in her late 30s.

Mary’s secret? Relentless fitness and undying passion. As she once said: “I’ve returned from childbirth, from defeats, from disappointment - and I still fight.” Truly, the queen of comebacks.

Saina Nehwal – Badminton

At Rio 2016, Saina Nehwal tore her knee cartilage and underwent surgery. Many wrote her off, calling her career finished. But Saina never stopped believing.

Her recovery was slow and grueling. She described her mindset during rehab: “I just want to work hard, I just want to take care of my body… and not think about winning or losing. Staying fit is the real win.”

Two years later, she proved everyone wrong. At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, ranked only 12th at the time, Saina defeated PV Sindhu in a thrilling final to win her second CWG singles gold - becoming the only Indian shuttler to achieve that feat.

Saina may not have reclaimed her No.1 spot, but her grit ensured she remained a fighter, proving why she’s one of India’s badminton pioneers.

Sania Mirza – Tennis

Sania Mirza’s wrists and knees often betrayed her, and after 2017, many assumed she was done. But in 2020, just months after returning from maternity break, she lifted the Hobart International doubles title.

At 35, she played her final Grand Slams and WTA Finals with the same energy as her youth. Reflecting on her return, she said: “I wanted to set a good example for mothers.”

Her comeback wasn’t just about trophies - it was about rewriting the rulebook for women athletes in India.

Manu Bhaker – Shooting

After a painful exit at Tokyo 2020, Manu Bhaker nearly quit. Battling injuries, coaching controversies, and mental health struggles, she confessed to her coach in 2023: “I don’t have the courage left.”

But she chose to fight on. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Manu made history by winning two bronze medals in the 10m air pistol events. She became the first Indian woman shooter to win medals at the Olympics and the first Indian ever to secure two medals at a single Games.

Her story is a reminder that failure is never final, and one comeback can rewrite a legacy.

Mariyappan Thangavelu – Para Athletics

A childhood accident left Mariyappan permanently disabled, but he soared to glory at Rio 2016 with a gold in T42 high jump. Just when his career seemed unstoppable, an ankle injury in 2018 required surgery and months of rehab.

Against all odds, he returned at Tokyo 2020 to win silver in T63 high jump, braving rain-soaked conditions. Mariyappan’s comeback was about more than medals - it was about hope for millions of para-athletes in India.

Dipika Pallikal – Squash

Former world No. 10 Dipika Pallikal had stepped away from squash after 2018 to focus on family life. After becoming a mother to twins in 2021, few expected her to return to the rigors of professional sport.

But Dipika stunned everyone with her comeback at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where she teamed up with Harinder Pal Sandhu to win mixed doubles gold. Her victory after motherhood was hailed as one of the most inspirational comebacks in Indian sports history.

Rani Rampal – Hockey

Once called the “scoring machine” of Indian women’s hockey, Rani Rampal faced career-threatening injuries after Tokyo 2020. Repeated hamstring and ankle issues kept her out for months, and many thought the captain’s chapter was closed.

But Rani returned to the national setup in 2023, leading from the front in FIH tournaments and mentoring the next generation. Her presence reinvigorated the team, and her words to juniors summed it up: “Never give up. If I can come back after so many injuries, so can you.”

Rani’s resilience mirrors the rise of Indian women’s hockey itself - from forgotten underdogs to Olympic semi-finalists.

Lessons from the comeback trail

From Neeraj Chopra’s elbow surgery to Vinesh Phogat’s ACL tears, from Manu Bhaker’s mental struggles to Rani Rampal’s hamstring woes — these stories highlight that success is never linear. What unites these ten champions is their refusal to let defeat define them.

As Sania Mirza once said: “I’ve worked very hard to come back… and that’s the example I want to leave.”

For every young athlete staring at injury, rejection, or failure, these comeback kings and queens prove that the human spirit is stronger than any obstacle.