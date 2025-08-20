The big-four Indian marathons every runner should know

India's sports landscape is rapidly evolving and a new athletic phenomenon has taken center stage - distance running.

At the heart of the new movement are four premier events, also called the "Big Four" — the Tata Mumbai Marathon, the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, and the TCS World 10K Bengaluru.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon: The nations flagship event

The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) stands as the undisputed leader of India's running scene and is Asia's largest mass participation sporting event.

Its journey began in 2004 under the sponsorship of Standard Chartered Bank before the Tata Group and Tata Consultancy Services took over in 2018 with a ten-year commitment. This transition from a transactional sponsorship to a long-term, values-based partnership with a major industrial conglomerate reflects the event's evolution from a simple race to a powerful civic institution.

The TMM is distinguished by its dual identity as both a high-stakes athletic competition and a powerful philanthropic platform. It is the richest race in India, boasting a prize pool of US$405,000.

More significantly, it has raised over ₹500 crore for more than a thousand NGOs since its inception, making it the single largest sporting platform for philanthropy in the country. This social engagement is structured into innovative fundraising models, such as the "Change Runner" category, which grants a complimentary race bib to individuals who raise a minimum of ₹2 lakh.

The course itself is a "gruelingly exhilarating distance" that offers a scenic tour of Mumbai's most iconic landmarks.

Starting opposite the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT), the route takes runners past Flora Fountain, Marine Drive, Chowpatty, and the architectural marvel of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Runners face a gradual elevation on the Sea Link and a challenging stretch on Peddar Road, which must be navigated twice.

The race features diverse categories, including a full marathon, half marathon, Open 10K, Dream Run, Senior Citizens' Run, and a Champions with Disability event, catering to a wide spectrum of runners. The qualification criteria for timed categories are strict, requiring a valid timing certificate from a measured course.

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon: A pursuit of speed

Established in 2005, the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) has earned its place among the world’s most prestigious road races. It is an AIMS-certified World Athletics Gold Label race, and its reputation is built on its "fast and flat" course, which has consistently produced exceptional times, with men breaking the one-hour barrier and women finishing under 1:08:00.

The focus on speed makes the VDHM a crucial event for elite athletes seeking world records and personal bests, challenging the notion that a race's prestige is solely tied to the full marathon distance.

The event has attracted an array of prominent sponsors throughout its history, from Hutchison and Airtel to its current partner, Vedanta.

With approximately 40,000 participants, the event successfully balances its elite competitive identity with a strong mass-participation component. Race categories include the Half Marathon, Open 10K, the Great Delhi Run, a Senior Citizens' Run, and a Champions with Disability race.

The course takes runners past iconic landmarks, and the cool Delhi weather provides ideal racing conditions for athletes of all levels. A separate event, the New Delhi Marathon, is recognized as "India's national marathon" by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), providing a distinct platform for Indian athletes to qualify for international competitions.

The Tata Steel Kolkata 25K: A unique urban challenge

The Tata Steel Kolkata 25K stands out for its strategic innovation, pioneering a new distance in the running world. It is recognized as the "world's first World Athletics Label 25K race" and the "world's richest" at this distance, with a prize pool of US$142,214.

By focusing on this specialized distance, the TSK 25K offers a compelling challenge that is more demanding than a half marathon but less daunting than a full marathon, catering to a growing segment of runners.

The course is a deliberate blend of sporting challenge and local culture. The route is carefully designed to take in Kolkata's majestic sights, including Eden Gardens, Victoria Memorial, Park Street, and the iconic Red Road, which serves as both the start and finish point.

The "Medal of Steel" awarded to 25K finishers serves as a powerful symbol of the city's spirit and the runners' determination. The TSK 25K is also deeply integrated into the local community, as evidenced by categories like the "Police Cup" and a "Run in Costume Contest" for the Ananda Run, which encourages civic and social engagement.

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru: Speed and philanthropy

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru, established in 2008, is a premier annual road race that has become a cornerstone of the running movement in Southern India.

As a World Athletics Gold Label event, it attracts a stellar international elite field, and is known as the "world's richest" race at its 10-kilometer distance, with a prize fund of US$210,000.

The event is a powerful platform for social change, having raised over Rs. 55 crore since its inception, establishing itself as Southern India's leading sports philanthropy platform. The race has seen significant growth in participation, with over 30,000 runners across on-ground and virtual categories in 2024, demonstrating its widespread appeal.

The course, which is AIMS-certified and loops through several prominent roads of Bengaluru. The event offers a variety of race categories, including the World 10K for international and national athletes, an Open 10K for amateurs, a 5.7 km Majja Run for fun runners, a Senior Citizens' Run, and a Champions with Disability event.

Shaping India's identity

India’s "Big Four" marathons each play a distinct role in the national running movement.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is the national flagship for philanthropy, the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is the arena for speed, the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K has pioneered a new distance, and the TCS World 10K Bengaluru solidifies the emergence of distance running as a hobby of prominence in India.

Add to this the element of professional organization and quite simply, the running has transformed from a fringe activity into a central pillar of India's modern sporting and social identity.