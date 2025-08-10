From Anand to Divya: The rise of India as a global chess superpower

Chess, a game with ancient roots in India and historically called 'Chaturanga', has witnessed a remarkable modern resurgence, transforming the nation into a global chess superpower.

This ascent is marked not only by the recent crowning of D Gukesh as World Chess Champion but also by the pioneering efforts of Viswanathan Anand and the inspiring rise of a vibrant "golden generation" that includes formidable women Grandmasters like Divya Deshmukh.

We take a look at the foundation and catalysts behind India's extraordinary journey, highlighting the pivotal roles played by both its chess icons.

The Anand era: Laying the foundation

Viswanathan Anand: The pioneer

The narrative of modern Indian chess begins with Viswanathan Anand, often called the "Lightning Kid" for his rapid play. He became India's youngest International Master at 15 and its first Grandmaster at 18 in 1988.

Anand's groundbreaking achievements include winning the World Junior Chess Championship in 1987 and becoming the first Asian to win the FIDE World Chess Championship in 2000. His reign as undisputed World Champion from 2007 to 2013, with multiple successful title defenses, solidified his status as a global icon.

Anand's consistent presence at the sport's pinnacle for over two decades, winning prestigious super tournaments, was a powerful catalyst. This catapulted chess from a niche pursuit to national attention and earned him the moniker "One-Man Indian Chess Revolution".

His success shifted the national sporting focus and instilled immense pride.

The first wave of Grandmasters

Anand's trailblazing path paved the way for a new generation of Indian chess talent. Following his GM title, Dibyendu Barua became India's second GM in 1991, followed by Pravin Thipsay in 1997.

This period also saw the rise of talents like Krishnan Sasikiran (GM in 2000) and Pentala Harikrishna (GM in 2001), both of whom achieved significant international success. Surya Shekhar Ganguly (GM in 2003) notably won the National Championship six consecutive times and assisted Anand in three World Championship matches.

Crucially, this era also marked a significant breakthrough for women's chess. Subbaraman Vijayalakshmi became India's first Woman International Master in 1996 and its first Woman Grandmaster in 2001, also holding the record for most Indian National Women's Championship wins (6 titles).

Koneru Humpy followed thereafter, becoming the first Indian woman to achieve the Grandmaster title in 2002, and at the time, the youngest female GM globally. She later became a two-time Women's World Rapid Chess Champion and a World Championship runner-up.

These pioneers, along with Anupama Gokhale (first female chess player to receive the Padma Shri in 1986) and Bhagyashree Thipsay, laid the groundwork for future women champions.

The golden generation: A collective force

Rise of young prodigies

Today, Indian chess is experiencing a "golden generation" of young prodigies, many of whom are barely out of their teens. These players are not merely following in Anand's footsteps, they are actively shaping the global chess landscape.

D Gukesh, at just 18, became the World Chess Champion in 2024, fulfilling a childhood dream. In doing so, he became the third youngest Grandmaster in history.

Alongside Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa (World No. 4, age 19, FIDE rating 2779) became the then-second youngest GM in history.

Arjun Erigaisi (World No. 5, age 21, FIDE rating 2776) recently crossed the elite 2800 Elo threshold in December 2024, becoming only the second Indian to do so after Anand. Other notable young talents include Nihal Sarin (World No. 36, age 21, FIDE rating 2692) and Raunak Sadhwani (World No. 47, age 19, FIDE rating 2676).

Table 1: Top Indian chess players (August 2025 FIDE Ratings)

Rank (India) Name Title World Rank (Open) Rating 1 R Praggnanandhaa GM 4 2779 2 Arjun Erigaisi GM 5 2776 3 Gukesh D GM 6 2776 4 Viswanathan Anand GM 13 2743 5 Aravindh Chithambaram GM 24 2723 6 Vidit Gujrathi GM 26 2720 7 Pentala Harikrishna GM 30 2709 8 Nihal Sarin GM 36 2692 9 Raunak Sadhwani GM 47 2676 10 Karthikeyan Murali GM 66 2658

The ascent of Indian women

The current generation of Indian women chess players is making significant strides on the global stage. Divya Deshmukh, at 19 years of age, recently won the Women's Chess World Cup, becoming India's 88th Grandmaster and only the fourth Indian woman to hold the prestigious GM title.

Her victory, which culminated in an all-Indian final against veteran Koneru Humpy, is seen as a seminal moment for women's chess in India.

Harika Dronavalli (World No. 12, age 34, FIDE rating 2487) became India's second woman Grandmaster in 2011 and has achieved multiple World Youth Championship and Grand Prix victories.

Rameshbabu Vaishali (World No. 18, age 24, FIDE rating 2476), sister of Praggnanandhaa, is another rising star, having gone undefeated in the Swiss league stage of the World Women's Blitz Chess Championship 2024.

Other prominent female players include Tania Sachdev, Vantika Agrawal, Bhakti Kulkarni, Padmini Rout, and P. V. Nandhidhaa, all ranked within the World Top 100.

Table 2: Top Indian women chess players (August 2025 FIDE Ratings)

Rank (India) Name Title World Rank (Women) Rating 1 Koneru Humpy GM 6 2535 2 Harika Dronavalli GM 12 2487 3 Divya Deshmukh GM 15 2478 4 Vaishali Rameshbabu GM 18 2476 5 Tania Sachdev IM 45 2396 6 Vantika Agrawal IM 66 2375 7 Padmini Rout IM 77 2362 8 Prishita Gupta WFM 85 2353 9 Bhakti Kulkarni IM 93 2347 10 P. V. Nandhidhaa WGM 99 2344

Growing depth and global standing

India's collective strength is quantitatively evident across various metrics. As of July 2025, India boasts of 88 Grandmasters, placing it among the top-five nations globally. The average rating of India's top-10 male players stands at 2725 as of July 2025, ranking second worldwide, only behind the United States.

Similarly, the average rating of the top-10 Indian women players is 2412, also ranking second globally, behind China.

This deep talent pool is further illustrated by the presence of 12 Indian players in the World Top-100 (Open section) and 10 Indian women players in the World Top 100 (Women's section). Recent team successes, such as India's historic gold medals in both the Open and Women's sections at the 2024 Chess Olympiad, underscore the nation's collective prowess.

The sheer volume of high-performing players creates a competitive environment that fosters continuous improvement.

Table 3: India's global chess standing (Summary Metrics)

Metric Value Global Rank Number of Grandmasters (GM) 88 (July 2025) 5th Average Rating of Top 10 Players (Open) 2725 (July 2025) 2nd Average Rating of Top 10 Women Players 2412 (July 2025) 2nd Players in World Top 100 (Open) 12 (August 2025) - Players in World Top 100 (Women) 10 (August 2025) - World Chess Champions Produced 2 (Anand, Gukesh) - Chess Olympiad Team Gold Medals 2 (2024) -

Catalysts for the chess boom

Robust grassroots infrastructure

The bedrock of India's chess success lies in its extensive grassroots infrastructure. Chess academies and coaching centers have proliferated across the country, with Chennai often dubbed the "factory of Indian chess".

Additionally, multiple institutions provide structured training, fostering critical thinking, patience, and problem-solving abilities from a young age.

These academies offer personalized coaching from qualified and FIDE-certified instructors, including Grandmasters. Furthermore, several schools actively support promising chess players by granting them holidays for training and competition, with local businesses often covering expenses.

Government and corporate support

Growing support from both government and corporate entities has been instrumental in professionalizing chess in India.

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has launched initiatives like the Top National Players Stipend Scheme (TNPSS), providing quarterly financial support to young talents across various age categories, including girls, to alleviate financial burdens.

Beyond direct stipends, the Indian government offers high-ranking players stable employment in the public sector through sports quotas, providing job security and paid leave for practice.

Corporate investment is also on the rise in the form of venture capital firms and multi-national companies entering long-term sponsorship agreements with R Praggnanandhaa, recognizing the potential for chess to inspire Indian youth.

This increasing financial backing is expected to lead to larger prize pools and improved infrastructure.

Digital transformation and Increased accessibility

The advent of digital platforms has profoundly impacted chess accessibility and popularity in India. The COVID-19 pandemic, which halted over-the-board tournaments, paradoxically led to a boom in online chess. New players, streamers, and audiences flocked to online platforms, transforming chess from a largely intellectual pursuit into an entertaining spectacle.

This digital transformation has made chess more accessible to individuals of all ages and socio-economic backgrounds, particularly in rural areas. Online platforms and AI-driven training tools now provide cutting-edge analytical data and training aids, enhancing player development and skill acquisition nationwide.

Challenges and future outlook

Despite the remarkable progress, the path to sustained dominance is not without its challenges. Professional chess demands significant financial investment for coaching, technology upgrades, and extensive travel. While government and corporate support are growing, the market for professional players remains highly competitive.

Another area for continued focus is addressing gender disparities in chess, with ongoing efforts to increase female participation and support. The recent all-Indian final in the Women's World Cup, featuring Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy, signals a positive shift, but sustained initiatives are vital.

The collective strength and mutual motivation among India's current generation of players, both male and female, are key assets. The achievements of Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Erigaisi, Divya, Humpy, and Harika inspire each other and the aspiring youth, creating a powerful virtuous cycle.

With its deep historical connection to the game, robust grassroots development, increasing institutional support, and leveraging of digital advancements, India is exceptionally well-positioned to maintain its trajectory.

The nation's continuous pipeline of prodigious talent suggests that India's reign as a global chess superpower is not a fleeting moment but a sustained era in the making.