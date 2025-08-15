Breaking new ground: 10 emerging sports reshaping India’s sporting future

India's sporting landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation. While cricket remains a national obsession, a new wave of sports - driven by youth culture, Olympic recognition, and digital platforms - is captivating audiences and creating new athletic heroes.

These disciplines are not just fleeting trends; they are building structured ecosystems, from grassroots development to international competition.

Here is a deep dive into ten emerging sports that are redefining India’s sporting identity.

1. Sport Climbing: A vertical ascent

Sport climbing is a vertical ballet of strength, strategy, and agility. With its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the sport has found new footing in India, moving beyond mountain climbing to organized competitive events.

Urban hubs like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi are seeing a surge in indoor climbing gyms, which serve as crucial training grounds for a new generation of climbers.

The Sport Climbing Federation of India (SCFI) has begun to organize national competitions, establishing a clear pathway for talent. Athletes like Deepu Mallesh and Prateeksha Arun are emerging as national icons, pushing for podium finishes at Asian-level events and laying the groundwork for India’s future in the sport.

2. Skateboarding: Rolling into the mainstream

Once seen as a counter-culture activity, skateboarding is now a recognized Olympic sport gaining rapid traction in India.

The Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI) has been instrumental in organizing events and promoting the sport. A key catalyst for its growth is the construction of world-class skateparks, such as the one in Chandigarh, which is considered the largest in India.

This infrastructure, combined with the sport's inclusion in events like the National Games, has helped talented athletes like Asha Gond from Madhya Pradesh and Shivam Balhara from Delhi gain national recognition. With Olympic qualification as a key motivator, a new generation of Indian skaters is rolling toward global recognition.

3. Breaking: India’s hip-hop game changers

Breaking (breakdancing) made its highly anticipated Olympic debut at Paris 2024, and India has already found its rhythm.

What began as an underground dance form in India’s vibrant hip-hop scene is now evolving into a structured competitive sport.

Trailblazers like B-Boy Flying Machine (Arif Chaudhary) and B-Girl Jo (Johanna Rodrigues) have become national figures, using their unique styles to represent India on the world stage. Despite challenges like a lack of formal funding and institutional support, these athletes are using grassroots communities and social media to inspire a new generation, proving that breaking is a powerful fusion of dance and calisthenics.



4. Surfing: Riding India’s coastal wave

With over 7,500 km of coastline, India is a natural, yet largely untapped, surfing destination. The Surfing Federation of India (SFI) has been working to popularize the sport, a cause bolstered by the involvement of brand ambassadors like cricket legend Jonty Rhodes.

In a historic moment, Indian surfer Ramesh Budihal won a bronze medal at the Asian Surfing Championships 2025, securing India’s first-ever medal at the event.

Pioneers like Ishita Malaviya, India’s first professional woman surfer, have also been instrumental in building a surfing culture from scratch, with surf schools and clubs cropping up along the country’s picturesque coastlines.

5. Parkour: India’s urban free runners

Parkour - the art of moving fluidly through urban landscapes - is rapidly gaining momentum in India’s major cities.

This surge is not fueled by formal leagues, but by passionate community groups and skilled practitioners who share their creativity online and on the streets. At the heart of this movement is Mujahid Habib, a leading parkour artist and instructor.

Platforms like the Indian Parkour Community are helping shape the sport’s identity by hosting citywide competitions and events, while Chaos Faktory - India’s first team affiliated with the World Freerunning Parkour Federation (WFPF) - organizes open jams and runs training academies to nurture talent from the ground up.

Yet, parkour’s greatest strength remains its simplicity and urban appeal: with little more than determination and an open space, India’s youth are transforming the city itself into a playground for a new generation of athletes.

6. Esports: The digital arena’s new champions

Esports has exploded in India, evolving from a niche hobby into a multi-million dollar industry.

India's gaming market is projected to reach over $9.2 billion by 2029. The industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by an expanding base of millions of players and spectators, and is expected to reach a staggering $60 billion by 2034.

Professional players like Jonathan “Jonathan Gaming” Amaral have become household names, earning six-figure salaries and a massive fan following.

Beyond battle royale games like BGMI, the ecosystem is diversifying with popular competitive games like Valorant, which has its own thriving league. This digital revolution is not just creating new career paths for players but also for commentators, streamers, and event organizers, making it one of the most dynamic new sports in the country.

7. Pickleball: The fastest-growing racket sport in India

Pickleball, a fast-paced blend of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is winning over Indian audiences with its simplicity and social nature. Its meteoric rise is underscored by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) receiving National Sports Federation (NSF) recognition in April 2025.

This critical milestone has supercharged its growth, with plans to introduce the sport into school curricula and launch a national ranking system. Top players like Armaan Bhatia and Mayur Patil are showcasing Indian talent on the global stage, while the sport's appeal to all age groups is ensuring its sustained growth across the country.

8. Teqball: The football-table tennis hybrid

Teqball, a football-table tennis hybrid played on a curved table, is gaining a cult following among India’s vast football-loving population.

The National Teqball Federation of India has been working to establish the sport, and their efforts bore fruit when Declan Gonsalves and Anas Baig made history by winning India’s first-ever bronze medal at the Teqball World Championships 2024.

This achievement has provided a significant boost to the sport's profile, with national tournaments being held across the country and a growing number of football clubs and academies adopting it for training and recreation.



9. Canoe Slalom: India’s flowing future in water sports

Canoe slalom, a thrilling white-water race against the clock, is a sport where India is beginning to make its presence felt. A major catalyst for its growth is a recent ₹21 crore investment by the Meghalaya government to build India’s first dedicated slalom course.

This infrastructure is a game-changer, providing a world-class training facility for athletes and setting the stage for future international events. Athletes like Pallavi Jagtap and Bharti Kewat have already secured medals at continental championships, demonstrating India’s potential to become a formidable force in this challenging and technical sport.

10. Ultimate Frisbee: The spirit of the game

Ultimate Frisbee stands out for its unique blend of athleticism and sportsmanship, where players self-officiate and embrace the “Spirit of the Game.” The Ultimate Players Association of India (UPAI) has been instrumental in fostering a vibrant, grassroots-driven community.

The sport is particularly celebrated for its gender-inclusive format, promoting equal participation and leadership opportunities. The national team’s impressive performance, including a silver medal at the 2024 Asian Oceanic Ultimate Beach Championships, shows that Ultimate Frisbee is rapidly progressing from a recreational pastime to a competitive sport with a bright future in India.

Why these sports matter

These ten sports are more than just new entertainment options – they reflect a diversification of India’s sporting culture. They offer pathways for talent outside cricket, leverage India’s varied geography, and tap into youth trends shaped by urban lifestyles and digital engagement.

From indigenous disciplines like Mallakhamb, to regional favourites gaining ground such as Sepak Takraw in the Northeast, winter pursuits like Ice Hockey, martial arts such as Pencak Silat, and even niche aquatic challenges like Underwater Hockey, the spectrum of opportunities is expanding rapidly.

With the Paris 2024 Olympics showing how new sports can capture global attention, India has a chance to position itself as an early adopter, investing in grassroots infrastructure, athlete support, and international exposure.

If nurtured well, today’s emerging sports could be tomorrow’s medal-winning disciplines – and the heartbeat of a more inclusive, adventurous, and dynamic sporting India.