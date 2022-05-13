Udayan Mane cards 8-under 63, moves to top spot at Blue Canyon Classic

Udayan Mane carded a brilliant 8-under 63 to move to the top of the heap at the Blue Canyon Classic Golf, an event which is part of the Asian Development Tour (ADT) and MENA Tour.

The 31-year-old from Pune closed the last week's event with a 63 and finished tied seventh and now he has started the new tournament on top of leaderboard. Mane had six birdies and an eagle. Mane's eight-under score included six birdies and an eagle on the 11th. "It (the PGTI Tor Championship) was the biggest win of my career and it did give me confidence but I started to take things for granted and I paid the price," Mane said.

Tournament leaders after the opening round of the Blue Canyon Classic, the third leg of the #BeautifulThailandSwing, co-sanctioned by @ADT_golf

and @theMENATour pic.twitter.com/S7lPITPDvK — AsianDevelopmentTour (@ADT_golf) May 13, 2022

"I just expected to show up and be in contention, not consciously but the attitude was such. I did struggle, anyone would. Got a wake-up call and started to work at it again." He added:"Anyway, this is me trying to get to the top again.



The goal this year is to play everything I get into and perform. Simple." There was a strong Indian presence in top-five as Kartik Sharma (66) and M Dharma carded 66 each to be tied eighth. The other Indians were Yashas Chandra (68) in T-22, Yuvraj Sandhu (70) in T-49, Divyanshu Bajaj (71) in T-66, Chiragh Kumar (76) in T-124, Karan Vasudeva (77) in T-131.