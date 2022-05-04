'That time of the month' - golfer Lydia Ko leaves interviewer speechless with period pain talk: WATCH

World No. 3 golfer Lydia Ko left an interviewer fumbling for words after she frankly talked about the impact of periods on women after the conclusion of the Palos Verdes Championship, in California.

The New Zealand golfer managed to finish second despite having some obvious trouble with her back due to period pain, for which she received some on-course treatment during the LPGA event, leading the interviewer to ask her about it.

Not guessing what the answer could have been, Golf Channel commentator Jerry Foltz proceeded to inquire Ko if her back and hip pain would be a recurring issue, to which Ko answered back with the utmost frankness.

"I hope not," said the 25-year-old golfer. "It's that time of the month. I know the ladies watching are probably like, yeah, I got you."

"So, when that happens, my back gets really tight, and I'm all twisted. It's not the first time that Chris has seen me twisted, but it felt a lot better after he came. So, yeah, there you go."

"It's that time of the month. I know the ladies watching are probably like, 'Yeah, I got you.'"

Lydia Ko kept it real in her post-round interview after the @PV_Champ

Foltz was obviously not prepared for this candid confession and paused a moment before replying back with an awkward, "Ummm, thanks."



Ko, for her part, was visibly amused on seeing Foltz struggling for words and with a laugh, she continued saying: "I know you're at a loss for words, Jerry. Honesty it is."

The former World No. 1 golfer is now being lauded for her frankness and talking about period pain so openly. Usually, periods and matters of female health are not discussed in this fashion, due to centuries of mental conditioning which has led to period talk being seen as something embarrassing and must be kept hush-hush.

My night (maybe year) has been made.

A lot of athletes have recently started talking about menstruation and how it takes a toll on their bodies with the likes of British tennis player Heather Watson and Chinese swimmer Fu Yuanhui having discussed it in the past.



With Lydia being so 'normal' while talking about periods, it's a refreshing thing to see happening in elite sports and for this, Ko is being cheered on now.

Despite her period pain struggles, Ko finished two strokes behind winner Marina Alex, the winner of the event in Los Angeles.