The Open Championship announces USD 3.1 million prize money for winner

The Open Golf Championship announced USD 3.1 million in prize money for the winner of the 152nd Open at Royal Troon.



This is the highest amount in The Open's history as it returns to the renowned Ayrshire links for the tenth time.

The Open 2024 will be played from July 18-21.

The total prize purse will now be USD 17 million, a USD 500,000 increase from 2023.

"The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open's position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally," Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said.

"We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf's future. We remain concerned about the impact substantial increases in men's professional prize money are having on the perception of the sport and its long-term financial sustainability," Martin added.

"We are determined to act with the interests of the global game in mind as we pursue our goal of ensuring golf continues to thrive in 50 years' time," he said.

More prize money will be added if more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds.

Non-qualifiers -- those who don't make the cut after two rounds -- will also get money.

The leading 10 and tied professional golfers among those not making the cut will receive USD 12,350 each, and the following 20 professional golfers and ties receive USD 10,300. The remainder and ties get USD 8,750.