TATA Steel PGTI MP Cup 2021 presented by Delhi Golf Club to be staged from October 5 - 8

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, will be staging the TATA Steel PGTI MP Cup 2021 Presented by Delhi Golf Club (DGC) Supported by Just In Time Sports Foundation at the DGC from October 5 - 8, 2021. The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs. 70 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be held on October 9. This is the 14th event of the 2020-21 TATA Steel PGTI season. The PGTI returns to the DGC with a full-field event after seven years.



The tournament is a 72-hole stroke-play event with the cut being declared after 36 holes. The top-50 players and ties will make the cut for the last two rounds. The event will witness participation by 126 golfers (123 professionals and three amateurs). The event is a part of the international golfing calendar with Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points allocated to it. The top 5 finishers at the event will earn OWGR points.

The top Indian professionals in the fray include Olympians Udayan Mane and SSP Chawrasia, as well as other leading players Shiv Kapur, Jyoti Randhawa and PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar, to name a few. The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera and N Thangaraja and Bangladeshis Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Badal Hossain.

The tournament will be inaugurated on Tuesday, October 5 at 6:30 am with the national anthem being played in the presence of the Hon'ble Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi. Round one will commence thereafter at 7 am on October 5. Mrs. Lekhi will give away the prizes to the winners of the professional event on October 8 and the winners of the Pro-Am event on October 9.

Hon'ble Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, said, "I'm delighted to be associated with the TATA Steel PGTI MP Cup 2021 Presented by Delhi Golf Club Supported by Just In Time Sports Foundation which serves as a great platform to promote the sport of golf. The promotion of golf in turn helps us in supporting the livelihoods of many who constitute the economically weaker sections such as the golf caddies and maalis who take care of the Greens and environment. We look forward to an enthralling week of golfing action at the DGC with the country's top names participating in the tournament."

Maj. Gen. Anil P Dere (Retd), Captain, Delhi Golf Club,said, "We're excited about hosting the first professional event at the DGC since it was redesigned in 2019. The new Gary Player-designed layout was successfully completed within nine months in the year 2019. The TATA Steel PGTI MP Cup 2021 Presented by Delhi Golf Club Supported by Just In Time Sports Foundation gives the leading Indian professionals an opportunity to test their skills at the DGC's recently redesigned world-class championship course. We look forward to feedback from the professionals on the playing conditions at the DGC."

Mr. Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "We're happy to announce the inaugural TATA Steel PGTI MP Cup 2021 Presented by Delhi Golf Club Supported by Just In Time Sports Foundation. We thank TATA Steel, Hon'ble Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, Delhi Golf Club, Just In Time Sports Foundation, Incredible India and Gujarat Tourism, for their support to this new event which is a major step in helping Indian professional golf and PGTI bounce back after the six-month break caused by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The PGTI looks forward to returning to the famed Delhi Golf Club (DGC) with a full-field event after a gap of seven years. The newly redesigned DGC will pose its own set of challenges for the professionals which will add to the excitement of the event."

A golf clinic will be held by PGTI for Members of the DGC on Wednesday, October 6 at 2 pm. The clinic will be conducted by leading Indian professionals SSP Chawrasia (6-time international winner including 4 titles on the European Tour), Shiv Kapur (6-time international winner including 4 titles on the Asian Tour) and Trishul Chinnappa (one of the leading professionals on the PGTI). The golf clinic serves as the ideal platform for the professionals to give something back to the game. The professionals will share valuable tips on the nuances of the game during the clinic.