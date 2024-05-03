Golf Bromance: Shubhankar, Gaganjeet inch closer to Paris Olympics debut

Top Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar are set to make their Olympic debut in Paris 2024. Shubhankar and Gaganjeet are ranked 47 and 52, respectively, on the Olympic Golf Rankings (OGR) as of April 29 and are expected to be among the 60 professionals teeing off on August 1 at the Le Golf National.

Both golfers are supported by the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

Talking about his preparation, Shubhankar said, "I am happy with myself and where I stand today. It’s work in the right direction. More than the challenges now, it’s just about getting that week right. I am very positive."

The financial assistance extended to Shubhankar under TOPS will cover the cost of competing in nine DP World Tour events apart from two Major championships – the United States Open and British Open – besides coach fees, engaging physiotherapist and dietician services, airfare, board and lodging and out-of-pocket allowance.

Shubhankar has immense respect for Gaganjeet Bhullar, his senior on the professional circuit.

“Gagan is a proven champion and I look up to him with a lot of regard and respect. He has a wonderful mindset about winning. I am sure we both should be able to spur each other to bring glory to the nation in Paris,” Shubhankar told SAI Media.

Gaganjeet, an 11-time Asian Tour champion and 2006 Asian Games silver medal winner, said he is hungry to do well in Paris.

“It is a proud moment for me to be included in TOPS. Though I have been supported by sponsors in the last few years, many elements are left. I would like to strengthen my team with a psychologist, caddie, and fitness coach,” Gaganjeet told SAI Media.



“Shubhankar is much younger than I am but I have played a few rounds with him in tournaments. Both of us are excited as this is our first Olympics. Golf is such a sport that anything can happen, a few good rounds, a few good shots can go a long way in deciding the result,” Gaganjeet Bhullar said.