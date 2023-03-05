Sadom, Gunn along with Asia's premier golfers confirm participation at DGC Open in Delhi

Some of Asia's best and brightest young stars will return in the second DGC Open golf tournament scheduled here from March 16-19. This will be the strongest Asian Tour full-field event ever witnessed in India and will offer a massive prize purse of USD 750,000.

The field includes five among the current Top-10 of the Asian Tour Order, seven players who have won in the last few seasons including defending champion Nitithorn Thippong and upcoming youngsters.

The current crop of highly talented stars include Sadom Kaewkanjana, currently third on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, besides Gunn Charoenkul (4th), Berry Henson (5th), Suradit Yongcharoenchai (6th) and Phachara Khongwatmai (10th).

In addition, there are four others in Top-20 and 11 more, including the defending champion Nitithorn, in the Top-50. The star-studded list will be supplemented by as many as eight foreign players who have previously won in India.

Further, almost 10 Indians, who have won Asian Tour events at home, many of them at this very course, will tee up.

Several legends of the game, including Thaworn Wiratchant (twice), Jyoti Randhawa and Scott Hend, who have won Asian Tour Order of Merit, will be present alongside the likes of Chapchai Nirat, who set a Tour record of 32-under in a 72-hole tournament in India in 2009.

The home challenge will be spearheaded by Gaganjeet Bhullar, who in late 2022 became the first Indian to win 10 Asian Tour titles when he won the Mandiri Indonesia Open.

The emergence of youth stars like Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Honey Baisoya, Viraj Madappa, Karandeep Kochhar and S Chikkarangappa besides proven winners like SSP Chawrasia and Shiv Kapur will get strong home support.

Chawrasia and Kapur have all won at the DGC at least once and have a huge following. India’s top three amateurs and the DGC's club champion will also be seen in action at the prestigious event.