Ridhima Kapoor finishes runner-up at Taiwan Junior Open 2025

The prodigious 10-year old golfer, Ridhima Kapoor, has produced a stellar result, this time at the Taiwan Junior Open 2025, at the Miramar Golf Course, Linkou, Taipei, Taiwan.

In the tournament held from 6th August to 8th August 2025, Ridhima finished runner-up. The event is incidentally a prominent junior golf championship on the South East Asian circuit.

The Taiwan Junior Open, organised by GPAT and TIGA since 2011, attracts top young golfers from over 13 countries and is officially recognised by the R&A WAGR, US Junior Golf Scoreboard, and the APJGA Elite Junior Tour. It is known for producing future stars through world-class competition, scholarships, and international exposure.

Ridhima, who holds the Indian Golf Union South Zone Rank 1 for three consecutive years (2022, 2023, 2024), competed in the Girls D category (ages 9–10). Facing tough competition from Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, and other nations, she was the only Indian girl to secure a podium finish.

Her performance over three days was a display of consistency and composure:

Day 1: 75 (+3)

Day 2: 75 (+3)

Day 3: 72 (Even Par)

Riddhima, pictured after her triumph. (Photo credit: Special arrangement)

With a total score of 222 (+6), she clinched second place, finishing behind Shiman Xu of China, the category winner.

This result comes just a year after Ridhima’s victory at the Bali International 2024 in the same category and these results single her out a golfer with promise for the future.