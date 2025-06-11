Golf
PGTI NEXGEN: Umed Kumar, Mari Muthu share joint lead after Day 1 in Mohali
Kolkata’s Khokan Molla made a hole-in-one on the 18th during his round of 78.
Tricity lad Umed Kumar made his professional debut in style as he shot a three-under 61 to jointly lead the opening round along with Bengaluru’s Mari Muthu at the fourth event of the PGTI NEXGEN season being played at the Forest Hill Golf & Country Club in S.A.S. Nagar, Punjab.
While Umed Kumar, the 24-year-old from Chandimandir’s SEPTA golf course, struck four birdies and a bogey, Mari Muthu came up with six birdies and three bogeys.
Sachin Chouhan of Mhow was placed third at one-under 63 while Kolkata’s Irfan Ali Mollah carded an even-par 64 to be placed fourth.
The Forest Hill Golf & Country Club is a par-64 nine-hole course where the nine holes are played twice to comprise a round.
Umed Kumar, a winner of two amateur titles including the Eastern India Amateur in 2023, made a dream start to his pro career thanks to his exceptional short-game. He sank a couple of birdies from a range of 12 to 15 feet and also chipped-in for birdie on the fourth hole.
Umed said, “I’m delighted to make a good start in my first-ever professional event. This gives me a lot of confidence going ahead. I negotiated the windy conditions well and played some solid golf as I found all fairways and missed just three greens.
“I’m quite familiar with this golf course as I have playing rights here so that is an added advantage for me. I know where to land my approaches and which side I can afford to miss the greens, if at all.”
Mari Muthu, the co-leader, was outstanding with his wedge shots and chipping as he landed it within five feet on four occasions to set up birdies.
Kolkata’s Khokan Molla made a hole-in-one on the 18th during his round of 78.