PGTI NEXGEN: Umed Kumar, Mari Muthu share joint lead after Day 1 in Mohali

While Umed Kumar, the 24-year-old from Chandimandir’s SEPTA golf course, struck four birdies and a bogey, Mari Muthu came up with six birdies and three bogeys.

Sachin Chouhan of Mhow was placed third at one-under 63 while Kolkata’s Irfan Ali Mollah carded an even-par 64 to be placed fourth.

The Forest Hill Golf & Country Club is a par-64 nine-hole course where the nine holes are played twice to comprise a round.

Umed Kumar, a winner of two amateur titles including the Eastern India Amateur in 2023, made a dream start to his pro career thanks to his exceptional short-game. He sank a couple of birdies from a range of 12 to 15 feet and also chipped-in for birdie on the fourth hole.

Umed said, “I’m delighted to make a good start in my first-ever professional event. This gives me a lot of confidence going ahead. I negotiated the windy conditions well and played some solid golf as I found all fairways and missed just three greens.

“I’m quite familiar with this golf course as I have playing rights here so that is an added advantage for me. I know where to land my approaches and which side I can afford to miss the greens, if at all.”

Mari Muthu, the co-leader, was outstanding with his wedge shots and chipping as he landed it within five feet on four occasions to set up birdies.

Kolkata’s Khokan Molla made a hole-in-one on the 18th during his round of 78.