Golf: PGTI NEXGEN event to kickstart on March 11

The 2025 Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) NEXGEN season is set to begin on .

The three NEXGEN events have a prize purse of INR 20 lakh each.

The top-60 players from the 2024 PGTI Order of Merit are not eligible to play on the NEXGEN Tour in 2025. The winner of this year’s NEXGEN Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main PGTI tour in the 2026 season.

The NEXGEN season gets underway with the first event – PGTI NEXGEN Gurugram – which will be played from 11 March, 2025 to 13 March, 2025 at the Golden Greens Golf & Polo Club in Gurugram.

The field in the season-opener will feature a total of 90 players.

The second event of the season will be PGTI NEXGEN Kapurthala which will be played from 18 March, 2025 to 20 March, 2025 at the RCF Golf Club in Kapurthala.

The third event of the season, Phillaur Open presented by R S Gill, will be played from 25 March, 2025 to 27 March, 2025 at the Ranjitgarh Golf Club in Phillaur.

Mr. Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “The NEXGEN Tour is in line with our President Mr. Kapil Dev’s vision of providing equal playing opportunities to all Professional Golfers of India and to increase the bench strength which in turn increases competition and the level of Golf.”