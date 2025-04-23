PGTI President Kapil Dev thanks TATA Chairman N Chandrasekaran for support to Indian golf

Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) President and Indian cricket legend Mr. Kapil Dev had a meeting with TATA Sons Chairman Mr. N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai on Tuesday.

In the meeting held at Bombay House, the headquarters of TATA Sons in Mumbai, Mr. Kapil Dev personally expressed his gratitude to Mr. N Chandrasekaran for the TATA Group’s unwavering support and invaluable contribution to the growth of professional golf in India.

The long-standing partnership between PGTI and the TATA Group has helped elevate the standard of the sport in India.

TATA Steel had been a tournament title sponsor on the PGTI since the latter’s inception in 2006. Then in 2019 TATA Steel came on board as the Umbrella Partner of the PGTI.

TATA Steel has been sponsoring PGTI’s year-end Tour Championship, featuring an elite field, since 2019. The TATA Steel Tour Championship continues to be the richest event on the PGTI as it offers a prize purse of INR 3 crore. The event has been staged at the pristine Beldih & Golmuri Golf Courses in ‘Steel City’ Jamshedpur from 2019 onwards.

Mr. Kapil Dev, accompanied by PGTI CEO Mr. Amandeep Johl, presented a plaque to Mr. N Chandrasekaran at Bombay House on Tuesday as a gesture of PGTI’s appreciation for TATA Group’s leading role in creating more playing opportunities for professionals in India.

The PGTI President also presented the TATA Sons Chairman with a Coffee Table Book highlighting the nearly two-decade long association between the PGTI and TATA Steel.