Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship: Pukhraj Singh Gill & Abhinav Lohan in joint lead

The five players bunched in tied third place at four-under 68 were Mysuru’s Yashas Chandra, Delhi golfers Sachin Baisoya and Anshul Kabthiyal, Hyderabad’s Vishesh Sharma and Chandigarh’s Amrit Lal.

Among the Ahmedabad-based professionals, Varun Parikh was the highest-placed at tied 48th after he shot a 74.

Pukhraj Singh Gill produced a bogey-free effort during his round of 66 on day one. The 28-year-old Pukhraj, who made most fairways and greens thanks to his excellent ball-striking, sank three birdies each on the front-nine and back-nine.

Gill left himself two tap-ins and also chipped-in for birdie on the 15th. He holed a 15-footer for birdie too.

Pukhraj said, “This course suits me as it rewards good ball-striking, especially off the tees. I played both the nines well. The wind was up early on in my round so the pars at the beginning were quite stabilizing for me and gave me a decent start. A bogey-free start is always welcome.

“I’ve had a consistent run so far this season and I enjoy a good comfort level at this course. I therefore feel confident of performing well this week.”

Abhinav Lohan was co-leader with Pukhraj. Lohan, a winner of multiple PGTI titles, made seven birdies and a bogey in round one.

Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh’s 15-year-old son Harjai Milkha Singh, playing the tournament as an amateur, carded an 81 on Wednesday to be tied 110th.