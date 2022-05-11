Indian men's tennis doubles pair, golfer Diksha Dagar storm into finals of Deaflympics

India have assured two more medals at the ongoing Deaflympics.

Indian men's doubles tennis pair of Prithvi Sekhar and Dhananjay Dubey reached the final of the Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil after they beat Argentina's Mateo Jesus Gobbi and Nicolas Gustavo Lahitte in the semifinals 6-4, 6-0 on Tuesday.



In the final, the Indian pair, seeded 13th, will play against France's Mikael Alix Laurent and Vincent Novelli.



Meanwhile, Indian golfer Diksha Dagar is now assured of a second silver medal at Deaflympics. The Indian star, who has won twice on the Ladies European Tour, once each in an individual and team event, beat Norwegian Andrea Hovstein 5 and 4 in the semifinal to enter the final.



Diksha will be taking on American Ashlyn Grace Johnson in the summit clash. Diksha will also enter the final as the favourite as she finished 14 shots ahead of Ashlyn in stroke play.



More to follow...

