Indian Golf Premier League tees off with vision for a fast-paced future

The inaugural Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) has been officially launched, aiming to reimagine the sport in India through a dynamic league-style format that brings men and women together on a shared professional platform.

Set to debut in January-February next year, the IGPL will feature six city-based franchise teams competing in a home-and-away format over three weeks. A series of 10 prelude events in a three-day format, with no cuts, will precede the league between September and December.

With cricket icon Yuvraj Singh onboard as co-owner and brand ambassador, the IGPL is positioning itself not just as a new sporting league, but as a cultural shift for Indian golf.

“This league will serve as a launch pad for many young players,” said veteran golfer Gaurav Ghei, who emphasized both the competitive opportunity and the mentorship on offer. “There will be serious prize money to win from the league, and it will help players to compete in qualifying events. The guidance from professionals will be invaluable, as pro golf is a lot more than just playing golf.”

Right time, right format

For icon player Shiv Kapur, the league presents a powerful parallel to cricket’s IPL, in terms of nurturing talent and growing the game.

“Everyone knows the success of the IPL—not just as a league, but what it’s done for the sport in the country,” said Kapur. “That’s sort of the hope of IGPL as well… bringing men and women together, amateurs and pros, in a team format that’s fast-paced and exciting. I think they’ve got the format right.”

The IGPL has been consciously designed for modern audiences, with plans for mixed-gender matches, speed golf formats like a relay structure, and shorter match durations to appeal to younger viewers used to quick, engaging content.

Gaganjeet Bhullar, who has also been closely involved with the project, noted, “New things have to be tried out… IGPL, with its league and relay format, is going to be very exciting. It’s definitely going to engage a lot of the youngsters, and just the fact that it’s a team format—it brings in a sense of belonging to a sport that can often feel isolating.”

A Platform for grassroots

One of the most transformative aspects of the IGPL is its potential to make golf accessible to players beyond traditional elite circuits.

The league also intends to tour Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, offering young golfers the chance to be seen, drafted, and supported—logistically and financially.

“It’s a very expensive sport,” said SSP Chawrasia, another IGPL icon player. “This is something new for all of us, and it’s a great thing for Indian golfers and upcoming talent. The grassroots players are really looking forward to this.”

The team-based format isn't just a way to modernize golf—it’s a chance for legacy players to give back and grow the game in a more emotionally meaningful way.

“I want to be part of building a franchise, getting into the nitty-gritties of team selection,” said Kapur. “We’ve played decades of golf, often in isolation. This is about hoisting the trophy together. It’s not just about passing on knowledge—it’s also about learning from the new generation. That’s the real joy.”

Ghei added, “Just hanging out with youngsters helps me feel young again. The league is going to be very competitive, and I’m excited to see how India’s best players react to the energy of a team environment.”

A cultural shift

While global tours have experimented with mixed or team-based formats, IGPL is the first time men and women will play consistently together across an entire league.

“This isn't just a stand-alone tournament—this is a tour,” emphasized Bhullar. “We need an image makeover for golf. Everyone’s realizing that—be it Augusta National or the global tours—social media, shorter content, and inclusivity are essential to the sport’s future.”

With a clear focus on nurturing talent and broadening the sport's appeal, IGPL’s leaders believe the league has the power to deliver what Indian golf has long sought: a cultural shift, global competitiveness, and a younger, more engaged generation of players.

“Why can’t we produce a world number one?” asked Kapur, pointing to rising stars in other nations. “There’s no reason why an Indian can’t be contending for majors. But we need the structure, the platform, and the spark. IGPL could be that spark,” he concluded.