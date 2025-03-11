PGTI NEXGEN Golf: Rajiv Jatiwal fires seven-under 65 for first-round lead

Chandigarh’s Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal fired a red-hot seven-under 65 to seize the round one lead at the PGTI NEXGEN 2025 season-opener being played at the Golden Greens Golf & Polo Club in Gurugram.

The seasoned Rajiv scored an eagle and five birdies on the way to his 65 on Tuesday.

Chandarjeet Yadav from Chandimandir, Haryana, was placed second as he shot a four-under 68 on the opening day of the INR 20 lakh event.

Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal, who won his only title on his professional debut back in 1998, made all his gains early in his round as he collected five birdies between the first and the 10th and followed that up with an eagle on the 11th.

The 48-year-old’s eagle came as a result of a 10-feet conversion. All aspects of his game came together as Rajiv sank two more long birdie putts and landed his wedge shots within four feet on two other occasions for birdies.

He narrowly missed a hole-in-one on the eighth where he also landed a birdie.

Rajiv said, “I’m really pleased with this effort considering the course conditions were quite tough as the wind was up when I was playing. I couldn’t have asked for a better start. It’s important for me to just keep it going from here on. I’ve had a decent start to the 2025 season on the main tour and that has given me the confidence coming into this week.”