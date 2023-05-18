Golf: Nishna Patel misses Asia Pacific Junior title by one shot, finishes tied second

Indian amateur golfer Nishna Patel missed the title by just one shot as she finished tied second at the 2023 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championships here on Thursday.

Nishna had an impressive closing round of 69 but fell short of the title by one shot at the Orchard Golf Club here. She was tied fifth after the second round butt moved up well to tied second. Her first round of 74 proved costly.

Nishna outshone her fancied teammate Avani Prashanth, who a few months ago had topped the individual section at the Queen Sirikit Cup, also in Manila. Avani Prashanth, who was tied third after the first day, ended tied eighth after three days.

Nishna shot rounds of 74-70-69 for a total of 213 as Lau carded 73-70-69 for a total of 212 for the title. Nishna was tied second with the duo Thai of Pimpisa Rubrong (74-69-70) and Prim Prachnakorn (68-72-73). Avani Prashanth was tied eighth with rounds of 73-73-72 and a total of 218.

The Mumbai golfer, who plays at BPGC Mumbai, turns 17 later this month. She had earlier represented India at multiple editions of the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific and the Queen Sirikit Cup, and has been making good progress.

Of the two Indian participants in the boys section, Jujhar Singh (78-74-69) was tied seventh with a total of 221 and Sukhman Singh (78-78-75) was further down. The boys title was won by Hsu Po-cheng of Chinese Taipei, who shot 69-68-73 for a 210 total.

The second place was shared by Moon Dong-hyun (Korea) 71-71-69 and An Seong-hyeon (Korea) 71-69-71. Players who were 17 years or under as of May 16 were eligible to participate in the APGC Junior Championships, which were being staged for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.