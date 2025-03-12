Golf: Kolkata Challenge returns for its 2nd edition; underway from March 13

The HotelPlanner Tour, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) will be jointly staging the second edition of the Kolkata Challenge.

The tournament, co-sanctioned by the HotelPlanner Tour (earlier known as the Challenge Tour) and the PGTI, carries a prize purse of US$ 300,000 and constitutes the first event in the two-week Indian swing of the HotelPlanner Tour.

The event will be played at the historic RCGC in Kolkata from March 13 – 16, 2025. A total of 156 players from 31 different countries will be participating at the event.

The Indian contingent will be led by legends and Olympians Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia, the latter playing at his home course.

The other prominent Indian stars in the field include Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, HotelPlanner Tour winner Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Olympian Udayan Mane, Yuvraj Sandhu, Chikkarangappa and Karandeep Kochhar, to name a few.

The leading names from the HotelPlanner Tour in the field include the English duo of Eddie Pepperell and Jamie Rutherford, Italy’s Renato Paratore, Adri Arnaus of Spain and American Matt Oshrine, to name a few.

Mr. Gaurav Ghosh, Captain, RCGC, said, "It’s an honour and privilege for RCGC to host the Kolkata Challenge yet again. We welcome all participants and hope they enjoy RCGC this week."

Mr. Jamie Hodges, HotelPlanner Tour Director, said, "We're delighted to be back at Royal Calcutta Golf Club for the second successive year, and also to be teaming up with the PGTI once again for two co-sanctioned events. It's always great to come back to India.

"This is a golf club that is steeped in history and it will provide the perfect test for all of the players in the field this week, just like it did 12 months ago. We're excited for play to get underway."

Mr. Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “We thank the HotelPlanner Tour and RCGC for partnering with us in staging the second edition of the Kolkata Challenge. The golf fans in Kolkata are in for a treat as leading Indian professionals and a number of talented names from Europe go head-to-head at one of the iconic golfing venues in the country.

“There will be a strong Indian presence with established names such as Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan and Ajeetesh Sandhu, to name a few, being a part of the field. The tournament also provides valuable international exposure to the young and emerging Indian professionals. We wish the players all the best.”

The world-renowned Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC), affectionately known as the ‘Royal’, is steeped in history, as it is the oldest golf club outside of the British Isles, having been established in 1829.

It is widely regarded as the founder of the game in the country and has staged some of the most prestigious tournaments on Indian soil, including the Indian Open and the All-India Amateur Championship.

The 7014-yard course favours long hitters and inaccurate shots are punished severely. The large number of water hazards makes this course a real challenge to master.