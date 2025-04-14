Golf: Inaugural Calance Open to begin from April 15

Calance and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of men’s professional golf in India, will be jointly staging the inaugural Calance Open from April 15 – 18, 2025, at the Qutab Golf Course in Delhi.

The tournament offers a total prize purse of INR 1 crore. The main event will be followed by the Pro-Am event on April 19.

Calance, the title sponsor for the event, is an end-to-end technology consulting firm now venturing into real estate.

The tournament beginning on April 15 marks the return of PGTI to Qutab Golf Course, one of the top championship venues in Delhi-NCR, after a gap of 15 years.

The event will have a field of 126 players including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The event will be played in the stroke-play format consisting of four rounds of 18 holes each. The top 50 players and ties will make the cut after two rounds. The par for the course is 70.

The impressive field at the tournament will feature leading Indian professionals Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Yuvraj Sandhu, Shaurya Binu, Aman Raj, Sachin Baisoya, Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Udayan Mane, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Karandeep Kochhar and Chikkarangappa S, to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, American Koichiro Sato, Italian Federico Zucchetti, Uganda’s Joshua Seale, Bangladeshis Md Siddikur Rahman, Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Md Jakiruzzaman Jakir, Md Somrat Sikdar, Md Muaj and Md Razu as well as Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai and Subash Tamang.

Besides Sachin Baisoya, Rashid Khan and Shaurya Bhattacharya, the other leading professionals from Delhi include Shamim Khan, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Chiragh Kumar, Harshjeet Singh Sethie, Arjun Prasad and Kapil Kumar, to name a few.

Calance COO Rohan Govil will compete as an amateur at the tournament.

Mr. Amit Govil, CEO, Calance, said, “We are thrilled to sponsor the PGTI’s Calance Open, an event that aligns with our values of excellence, perseverance and community. This partnership with PGTI is a testament to our commitment to promoting sports and wellness, and we are proud to be part of a platform that showcases exceptional golfing talent in India. An impressive line-up with a number of top Indian names in the fray coupled with the perfect playing conditions at the magnificent Qutab Golf Course make for a thrilling contest. We wish all the participants the very best.”

Mr. Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “We thank Mr. Amit Govil and Mr. Rohan Govil from Calance Software Pvt Ltd for their invaluable contribution towards the growth of Indian professional golf through the staging of the inaugural Calance Open. The tournament helps us bring the PGTI back to the heart of the national capital which is one of the biggest hubs of golfing activity in the country. We thus expect golf fans from the Delhi-NCR region to turn out in big numbers to catch a glimpse of India’s top professionals in action. We look forward to working in partnership with Calance in building this event into one of the biggest attractions on the PGTI schedule.”