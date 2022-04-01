Golf: Dodge Kemmer wins Gurugram Challenge, Arjun Bhati finishes third

American Dodge Kemmer fired a brilliant last round of six-under 66 to win the Gurugram Challenge by three shots ahead of Thailand's Chanat Sakulpolaphaisan (68) on Friday. Seventeen-year-old rookie Arjun Bhati, playing only his second event after turning professional, was the best-placed Indian with a third place finish. He aggregated 18-under 270 at the PGTI event.

Bhati's final round of 66, along with winner Kemmer's round, was the day's joint best score. India's Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (67) and England's Joshua Grenville-Wood (68) also took a share of fourth place. Indonesia's Rory Hie, the leader for the first three days, carded a 73 on Friday to finish tied fourth at 17-under 271.

Kemmer (67-66-66-66), shot a third straight 66, a bogey-free round, to come home the winner on the most windy day of the week. Asian Tour regular Kemmer's success ratified his decision to stay on for the event after last week's The DGC Open presented by Mastercard, where he finished joint 49th.

"It was a great decision. I like being in India, it was an easy choice. Obviously, a win is always good and good for confidence and gets me in a good place on the ADT list in case I need that to stay on the Asian Tour next year," he said.



Chanat Sakulpolaphaisan (66-67-67-68), who was overnight tied third, shot a flawless 68 in round four to rise one spot to second place. He chipped-in for birdie on the fifth.

Bhati (70-66-68-66) mixed seven birdies with a bogey during his 66. He began his day with a 30-feet birdie conversion on the first hole that set up the round for him. "I'm very proud of my effort this week. Scoring 18-under is a huge confidence-booster for me. It's a dream start to my career. I putted really well this week," Bhati said.

