Diksha lone Indian to make the cut in Jabra Ladies in France

Diksha Dagar was the lone Indian to survive the 36-hole cut at the Jabra Ladies Open as the other four crashed out after the first two days.

Diksha, only the second Indian to have tasted victory on the Ladies European Tour after Aditi Ashok, carded 3-over 74 and was T-30 at 3-over 145 with one more round to go. She shot even par 71 on the first day.

Seher Atwal (75-74) missed the cut by one shot, while Tvesa Malik (76-75) and Amandeep Drall (72-79) were further down and Vani Kapoor (76-76) also had a rough week.

The first two rounds had starts from the sixth and 15th, but the final round will see all players tee off from the first as 67 players made the cut.

Anne van Dam (70) and Linn Grant (67) shared the lead heading into the final day with the pair locked on seven-under-par after two rounds of action.

Dagar has not had a great season so far. After missing a series of cuts, she finally made one in March at the Aramco Team Series in Singapore, where she was T-49.

In the second round at Jabra Ladies, she started on the sixth late in the afternoon and had a disastrous start with three straight bogeys on 15-16-17.

She did well to regain composure and ensure the cut as she made one birdie and one more bogey for a 74, which will give her a chance to make up on the final day.

Things did not pan out well for the others as Seher had three bogeys and no birdies in her 74, Tvesa had five bogeys and one birdie and Amandeep had seven bogeys, a double bogey and just one birdie in a 79. Vani had four bogeys, a double bogey and a birdie in her 76.

Leader Van Dam, starting the day two clear of the competition, extended her advantage early on when she posted a 1-under 70 at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

Sweden's Grant then responded in the afternoon as she carded six birdies on way to a 67 (-4) to match the Dutch star's tally. The 23-year-old Grant started her round on the sixth and got off to a hot start when she posted birdies on the seventh and ninth.

Hunting for a fifth LET win, Grant birded the 15th before back-to-back bogeys on the 16th and 17th. She made up with a birdie on 18th to join the lead.

Chasing a maiden LET victory, England's Hayley Davis sits in third on five-under-par after posting a 67 (-4) in France.